Watertown’s volleyball team rallied from a set down to defeat Lake Mills 15-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-16 on Saturday afternoon at WHS.
“We had a bit of a slow start this afternoon, dropping our first set, but the girls quickly found their rhythm early on in set two,” Watertown volleyball coach Erin Steuerwald said. “Our selective and aggressive hitting propelled our momentum led by some great plays by Alayna Westenberg and Kennedy Pugh. It was great to see the girls push through and finish with an overall balanced team win.”
Alayna Westenberg shared the team lead in kills (15) and digs (10) while adding 14 assists and two aces. Payton Roets led in assists with 21 and aces with three and shared the team lead in digs with 10. Kennedy Pugh tied for the team lead in kills with 15 and added nine kills and two aces. Maryann Gudenkauf added five kills and 1.5 blocks. Sydney Bolden also had 1.5 blocks.
Lake Mills setter Sydney Lewellin put up 27 assists and added 10 digs and one block. Katie Borchert had eight kills, 11 digs, four aces and one block. Ava Belling added seven kills and 10 digs. Katelyn Kitsembel added 11 digs. Gabby Hack and Kayla Will each had one block.
Watertown (3-5) and Lake Mills (6-12) square off in a rematch tonight at LMHS.
