FONTANA — Lakeside Lutheran’s Mark Garcia took first overall at the Duck Pond Invitational Thursday in Fontana.
The freshman clocked in with a time of 17 minutes, 57 seconds in the boys race. Fellow freshman Cameron Weiland was the runner-up in the race with a time of 18:00.
Despite Lakeside taking the top two spots, it was Wilmot Union taking first at the invitational with a total time of 1 hour, 37 minutes and 42 seconds. The Warrior boys placed third behind Waterford Union with a grand total of 1:39.11.
The Warrior girls captured a first-place finish at the invitational by placing three girls in the top-four spots. Lakeside’s total time came in at 1:58.56.
Sophomore Abigail Minning finished second overall with a 22:36. Junior Mya Hemling (23:38) and freshman Paige Krahn (23:40) finished third and fourth, respectively.
“We saw plenty of progress today for both sides at the Duck Pond Invitational,” Lakeside head coach Cameron Ausen said.
The Warriors also had the sixth and seventh finishers in the girls race. Sophomore Carlee Zimmermann crossed sixth with a time of 24:24. Sophomore Rose Hissom placed seventh shortly after with a 24:36.
Besides Garcia and Weiland’s top finishes in the boys race, the Warriors did not have any other runners in the top 20.
Freshman Daniel Ertman came in 21st with a time of 20:53.
Freshman Markus Rabehl (21:08) and Caleb Garcia (21:11) placed 24th and 26th in the race, respectively.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.