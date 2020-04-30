Watertown Country Club will be open to the public for the month of May on select days, starting on Saturday.
Tee times can be made online at www.watertowncc.com under the book a tee time tab and the guests portal or by calling the pro shop at (920) 261-1375.
“I’m not sure if we’ve ever publicized opening to the public before, but with everything that is going on it felt right,” Head Golf Professional/Club Director Mike Quinlan said.
“Golf is one of the few things we are allowed to do these days and it’s something we can provide, so we are going to see how it goes.”
Green fees are $60 per player for 18 holes without cart and $78 per person with cart on Monday and Thursday while weekend tee times are available after 1 p.m. for a rate of $75 a player ($93 with cart).
Public tee times are not being taken on Tuesday, Wednesday or Friday.
The club will also be holding a food drive benefiting the Watertown Food Pantry.
“People need a lot of things right now,” Quinlan said.
“We may not have the deepest pockets, but we have a bucket and traffic and that’s all you need to try to do some good for the community. We will be around seven days a week accepting donations.”
Take-out and take-and-bake food items from the restaurant are available on Tuesday and Friday, according to the course website.
The club is located at 1340 N. Water Street in Watertown.
