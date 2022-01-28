Luther Prep’s Silas Hillmer pinned Lakeside Lutheran’s Noah Weidner during the 138-pound match between the two teams on Thursday at LPS. The Phoenix won five out of nine matches wrestled and received four forfeits in a 45-25 victory.
Lakeside Lutheran’s Hunter Sommer pinned Luther Prep’s Jason Kehren in the 120-pound match between the two teams on Thursday at LPS. The Warriors won four matches on the mat and one by forfeit in a 45-25 loss.
Luther Prep's Aleksei Soloviyov (right) successfully defends a shot attempt by Lakeside Lutheran's Marcus Rabehl during the 132-pound match between the two teams on Thursday at LPS. Soloviyov won a 14-13 decision.
Luther Prep’s Silas Hillmer pinned Lakeside Lutheran’s Noah Weidner during the 138-pound match between the two teams on Thursday at LPS. The Phoenix won five out of nine matches wrestled and received four forfeits in a 45-25 victory.
Lakeside Lutheran’s Hunter Sommer pinned Luther Prep’s Jason Kehren in the 120-pound match between the two teams on Thursday at LPS. The Warriors won four matches on the mat and one by forfeit in a 45-25 loss.
Luther Prep's Aleksei Soloviyov (right) successfully defends a shot attempt by Lakeside Lutheran's Marcus Rabehl during the 132-pound match between the two teams on Thursday at LPS. Soloviyov won a 14-13 decision.
Luther Prep won five matches in the middle weights and received four forfeits in the upper weights for a 45-25 Capitol Conference victory over Lakeside Lutheran on Thursday at LPS.
The Phoenix took a 12-0 lead when Tim Manning and Nate Hong-Mitchell received forfeits at 220 pounds and heavyweight.
Lakeside responded with four straight victories in the lower weights. Elijah Vik won an 8-4 decision at 106, James Monday received a forfeit at 113, Hunter Sommer won by fall at 120 and Dane McIlvain scored a 10-1 major decision at 126 to put the Warriors up 19-12.
In the closest match of the night, Luther Prep’s Aleksei Soloviyov pulled out a 14-13 decision over Marcus Rabehl at 132. Soliviyov nearly gave up a defensive pin and trailed 9-2 after one period, but listened to his corner and worked takedowns over the next four minutes. He scored the go-ahead takedown in the closing seconds of the third period and held on for the one-point decision.
Luther Prep regained the lead at 138 when Silas Hillmer won by fall in the first period to put the Phoenix ahead 21-19.
Lakeside regained the lead 25-21 with a pin by Sam Schmidt at 145. The Phoenix reeled off five victories to close out the meet. Jeremiah Stanton won a 6-1 decision at 152, Josiah Moore won by fall at 160, Jesus Alejandro-Chavez won a 6-1 decision at 170 and Cameron Lange and Chuy Medina received forfeits at 182 and 195.
LUTHER PREP 45, LAKESIDE 25
106 — Elijah Vik (LL) dec. Micah Boggs (LP) 8-4
113 — James Monday (LL) received forfeit
120 — Hunter Sommer (LL) pinned Jason Kehren (LP) at 3:25
126 — Dane McIlvain (LL) major dec. Caleb Wendland (LP) 10-1
132 — Aleksei Soloviyov (LP) dec. Marcus Rabehl (LL) 14-13
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.