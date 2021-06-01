MAZOMANIE — Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld scored in the 90th minute to rally for a 3-3 tie against the visiting Luther Prep girls soccer team on Tuesday in a Capitol Conference game.
The Phoenix (6-2-3, 3-0-3 Capitol) led 2-1 after two goals by senior forward/midfielder Megan Taucheck. Taucheck scored on an assist by sophomore forward/midfielder Katie Schoeneck in the 17th minute to square it at one. Taucheck scored unassisted in the 25th minute. Mikayla Teela’s second goal of the half, this one coming at the 41:28 mark, made it 2-2 at halftime.
Katie Schoeneck scored on senior midfielder/defender Grace Kieselhorst’s assist in the 87th minute for what was very briefly the go-ahead goal. Zoe Acker then scored unassisted at the 89:25 mark for the final margin.
“Another conference game. Another tie,” Luther Prep girls soccer coach Brent Archer said. “This was a very evenly matched game. Our defense wasn’t sharp at times and they made us pay. We had some nice possessions and combos in the middle of the field that made us look good. That led to two of our scores.
“On the second goal, Megan just took it down herself and scored from 25 yards. Heights kept attacking down the side in the first half which led to both of their scores. A half-time adjustment prevented them from doing that in the second half.
“This was a game of “could-have-beens” for us. We hit the crossbar twice: once on a PK and another time on a direct free kick. We also let a goal go through in the final minute of the game, which is disappointing. We will have to take another tie on the road.”
Sophomore goalie Reba Schroeder made 12 saves for LPS while Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld (5-2-2, 2-2-2) keeper Emma Schaefer stopped four shots.
Luther Prep, which also tied Lakeside Lutheran last week and Lake Mills in the season opener, now has 12 points in the league standings. Sugar River entered the day with 15 points while Lake Mills had 11.
The Phoenix host Sugar River on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. to conclude the regular season.
LUTHER PREP 3,
WISCONSIN HEIGHTS/BARNEVELD 3
Luther Prep 2 1 — 3
Wis. Heights/Barn 2 1 — 3
First half — WHB: Teela, 10:29; LP: Taucheck (K. Schoeneck), 16:58; Taucheck, 24:37; WHB: Teela (Bartel), 41:28.
Second half — LP: K. Schoeneck (G. Kieselhorst), 86:00; WHB: Acker, 89:25.
Saves: LP (Schroeder) 12; WHB (Schaefer) 4.
