HUSTISFORD — Senior guard Preston Ruedinger scored a game-high 29 points to lead Lourdes Academy to a 63-51 win over Hustisford’s boys basketball team on Saturday.
Lourdes led 27-24 at halftime, and after the lead changed hands during the second half, the Knights extended the lead down the stretch. The game didn’t count in the Trailways East standings, as teams only played each other once in official conference games this season. But it was a good playoff tune-up for both clubs.
"It was a tournament atmosphere and an awesome game to watch,” Hustisford boys basketball coach Otto Hopfinger said. "Like two prizefighters going at it punch for punch. Two of the best teams in D4 and D5 and two of the best players in the state put on a show in the first half with
Dylan Kuehl scoring 14 of his 19 points and Preston Ruedinger scoring 16 points.”
The show continued into the second half with each team gaining momentum and the lead. Gavin Thimm and Jack Huizenga dueled in
the second half with Thimm putting in 11 of his 17 points for Hustisford (11-2) and Huizenga contributing 11 points for the Knights (18-4).
The Falcons took the their final lead of the game on a Gavin Thimm 3 point basket with 8 minutes left. After a Lourdes time out, the momentum changed as the Knights stripped the ball with a couple times with no foul call on two straight possessions. Lourdes turned them into points and the Falcons could never recover the momentum for long enough to capture the
lead again.
"Coming off a game last night was not the ideal scenario when you have to play back to back and your 2nd game is against one the best teams in the state, but it is very similar to what we will have do come tournament time, so it was good experience for us despite the final score. We really came out strong and played amazing defense. Even though Ruedinger hit five 3's in the 1st half, we could not have played any better defense on him without fouling him.
They live and die with the 3 and when they go in, Lourdes wins. They have made a living with that. But I am very proud of the heart and determination my team showed tonight. And just like last game, we were honestly one or two plays away tonight from giving Lourdes their first loss ever against a Trailways conference opponent. I think we did prove we can play with the best and hopefully the next big test will be a big win in the Falcons' Nest.
Kuehl had a double-double with 18 points, 10 Rebounds and three assists. Gavin Thimm had 17 points, four rebounds and three assists. Brody Thimm added five points. Dylan Kaemmerer added four points and four rebounds. Alex Eggleston hauled in seven rebounds.
Hustisford hosts Marshall on Thursday at 7 p.m.
LOURDES 63, HUSTISFORD 51
Lourdes 27 36 — 63
Hustisford 24 28 — 51
Lourdes (fg ft-fta pts) — Huizenga 7 1-1 18, Kane 1 0-0 2, Ruedinger 8 6-8 29, McKellips 3 1-1 7, Bauer 3 1-2 7 Totals 22 9-12 63
Hustisford (fg ft-fta pts) — J. Peplinski 0 0-1 0, Kaemmerer 2 0-0 4, B. Thimm 1 2-2 5, G. Thimm 6 2-4 17, Kuehl 8 2-3 18, Br. Peplinski 1 0-0 2, Eggleston 0 2-2 2, Bl. Peplinski 1 0-0 2 Totals 19 8-11 51
Three-point goals — L (Huizenga 3, Ruedinger 7), H (B. Thimm 1, G. Thimm 3, Kuehl 1)
Total fouls — L 13, H 12
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.