NEW GLARUS — Keegan Lauersdorf had three hits and drove in five runs to lead Waterloo’s baseball team to an 8-3 Capitol South win over New Glarus on Thursday.

Waterloo (2-5, 1-2 in conference) scored seven runs over the first two innings and never trailed. Winning pitcher Antonio Unzueta worked four innings to earn the decision and added two hits.

The Pirates host Wisconsin Heights on Tuesday.

WATERLOO 8, NEW GLARUS 3

Waterloo 430 100 0 — 8 8 3

New GLARUS 000 102 0 — 3 7 4

WP: Unzueta

LP: Milbauer

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — W (Unzueta W 4-3-1-0-3-3, Radloff 2-3-2-0-2-2, Haseleu 1-1-0-0-1-0), NG (Milbauer L 3.2-8-8-5-3-4, Warrell 2.1-0-0-0-0-0, Weeden 1-0-0-0-2-0)

Leading hitters — W (Unzueta 2x4, Lauersdorf 3x4, 2B), NG (Weeden 2x3)

