Pirates beat Glarner Knights for first conference win Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Apr 25, 2022 NEW GLARUS — Keegan Lauersdorf had three hits and drove in five runs to lead Waterloo's baseball team to an 8-3 Capitol South win over New Glarus on Thursday.Waterloo (2-5, 1-2 in conference) scored seven runs over the first two innings and never trailed. Winning pitcher Antonio Unzueta worked four innings to earn the decision and added two hits.The Pirates host Wisconsin Heights on Tuesday.WATERLOO 8, NEW GLARUS 3Waterloo 430 100 0 — 8 8 3New GLARUS 000 102 0 — 3 7 4WP: UnzuetaLP: MilbauerPitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — W (Unzueta W 4-3-1-0-3-3, Radloff 2-3-2-0-2-2, Haseleu 1-1-0-0-1-0), NG (Milbauer L 3.2-8-8-5-3-4, Warrell 2.1-0-0-0-0-0, Weeden 1-0-0-0-2-0)Leading hitters — W (Unzueta 2x4, Lauersdorf 3x4, 2B), NG (Weeden 2x3)
