Lake Mills senior Katie Borchert (left) attacks against the Lakeside Lutheran block of seniors Lily Schuetz (11) and Ella DeNoyer (right) during a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal at LMHS on Thursday. The L-Cats won in three sets.
Lakeside Lutheran senior Lily Schuetz (right) tips a return over the Lake Mills block of seniors Baylei Crenshaw (5) and Katie Borchert (12) during a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal at LMHS on Thursday. The L-Cats won in three sets.
Lake Mills senior Ava Belling (14) attacks against the Lakeside Lutheran block of senior Ella DeNoyer (10) and junior Jenna Shadoski (6) during a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal at LMHS Thursday. The L-Cats won in three sets.
The Lake Mills volleyball team celebrates a kill by senior Abigail Toepfer (far right) during the second set of a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal against Lakeside Lutheran at LMHS on Thursday. The L-Cats won in three sets.
LAKE MILLS — For the fourth time in five seasons, Lake Mills and Lakeside Lutheran met in the postseason.
The Warriors had the upper hand in each of those four meetings, including three regional final victories in the past four years. The L-Cats, determined to not let their season end at the hands of their archival once more, came out swinging, and buoyed by their home crowd, earned a hard-fought win to move on.
The third-seeded Lake Mills volleyball team beat sixth-seeded Lakeside Lutheran 27-25, 25-22, 25-22 in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal at LMHS on Thursday.
The opening set was a dandy as these two programs squared off for the third time in 42 days.
The L-Cats rallied from an early 10-7 deficit thanks to six straight points with senior libero Olivia Karlen at the service line.
Then, Lake Mills, which won both regular-season meetings in the series, got a kill by senior Abigail Toepfer to pull ahead by three.
Warrior senior Olivia Bartels had an ace a few points later, cutting the lead to 20-19.
Lakeside senior Ella DeNoyer had a pair of kills that led to set points. On both occasions, the Warriors committed service errors to tie things up.
Lakeside had a hitting error and was unable to return a shot after a bump caromed off the ceiling as Lake Mills took the opening set.
The Warriors had a brief three-point edge midway through the second set, which was nip and tuck throughout.
The L-Cats play at second-seeded Edgewood in Saturday’s regional final.
