LAKE MILLS — The Lake Mills volleyball team defeated Watertown in straight sets, 25-21, 25-15, 25-23, in a nonconference game Tuesday at LMHS.
“The girls really found their grove tonight,” Lake Mills volleyball coach Courtney Brock said. “They played with such high energy and stayed positive throughout.”
Katie Palmer collected nine kills for Lake Mills (7-12), while Ava Belling added seven.
“Our hitters did a great job of using all of their ‘tools’ while they were at the net,” Brock said. “On defense, our back row didn’t let the ball drop, their determination kept us going.”
Sydney Lewellin collected 20 assists and 14 digs, to go along with three aces. All were team highs. Gabby Hack had a team-best two blocks.
Kennedy Pugh recorded eight kills for Watertown and also added team-highs in digs (eight) and aces (eight). Payton Roets had 10 assists for the Goslings.
“Lake Mills came at us swinging tonight and played extremely well right from the beginning,” Watertown volleyball coach Erin Steuerwald said. “The girls showed some good effort but just came up short. I’m especially proud of Payton Roets who had a double-double with 10 assists and 16 digs. Overall, we’ll keep focused on improving the aspects of the game we control and start working for Thursday’s match versus Edgewood.”
Watertown hosts Edgewood on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Lake Mills hosts Lakeside Lutheran on Thursday at 7 p.m.
