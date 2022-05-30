Nathan Kehl's sacrifice fly to right drove in Taylor Walter with the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh as Watertown's baseball team closed out the regular season with a 5-4 nonconference win over Mukwanago on Saturday morning at Washington Park.
Walter led off the rally with a ground ball single down the third base line. One out later, pinch hitter David Joslyn hit a ground ball and reached on an error by the shortstop. Walter advanced to third on the play. Kehl attempted to bunt him in, but pushed the ball just foul and fell behind 0-2 in the count. Kehl found another way to get the job done with a fly ball which was more than deep enough to score Walter.
"I think the biggest thing was that we needed to play," Watertown baseball coach Andy Cashin said. "That's why I wanted to play today, closer to the tournament, for sure.
I thought it was a good game. They played well. We made some mistakes to give them a couple runs.
"David Joslyn, that pinch hit there was absolutely huge, to come in, in that situation and get us there. Taylor Walter started us off. That was big."
Watertown (14-9) trailed 1-0 after Lee gave up a solo homer in the first inning, but the Goslings drew three walks in the second inning to load the bases. Evan Sellnow cashed in with a two-run single to right and Brady Martin followed with an RBI ground ball single to left to make it 3-1. In the fourth, Sellnow drew a two-out walk, advanced to second on a wild pitch and scored after Martin, Ayden Schauer and Walter drew three consecutive walks.
Caleb Hinkes earned the win in relief, allowing no runs on one hit with one strikeout and no walks over the final 2 1/3 innings. Damon Lee started and allowed four runs (two earned) on four hits with three strikeouts and no walks over 4 2/3 innings.
"Damon looked good on the hill," Cashin said. "We are at a point where everyone is ready to go for Tuesday. Now, we are 0-0. Can't wait."
Fourth-seeded Watertown hosts 13th-seeded Fort Atkinson in a Division 1 regional semifinal on Tuesday at 5 p.m. The Goslings needed extra innings to defeat the Blackhawks 12-7 at Jones Park on Friday, May 13.
WATERTOWN 5, MUKWANAGO 4
Mukwanago 100 210 0 - 4 5 2
Watertown 030 100 1 - 5 8 2
WP: Hinkes
LP: Lorenz
Mukwanago (ab-r-h-rbi) - Greuel 3-0-0-0, Abels 3-1-1-0, Johannes 3-1-3-2, Perdreau 3-0-0-0, Hansen 3-0-0-1, Arnold 0-0-0-0, Albrecht 3-0-0-0, Jacobi 2-1-1-0, Bertrandt 2-0-0-0, Lorenz 2-0-0-0 Totals 24-4-5-3
Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) - Gates 3-1-0-0, Sellnow 3-1-1-2, Martin 2-0-2-1, Schauer 3-0-2-0, T. Walter 3-1-2-1, Hinkes 3-1-0-0, Johnson 2-0-0-0, Joslyn 1-0-1-0, Kehl 1-1-0-1, Pfeifer 1-0-0-0, Lehman 3-0-0-0 Totals 25-5-8-5
2B - M (Johannes)
HR - M (Johannes)
Pitching - HO: Burge (M) 4 in 3, Pampuch (M) 0 in 1, Schultz (M) 2 in 2, Lorenz (M) 1 in 0.2, Lee (W) 4 in 4.2, Hinkes (W) 1 in 2.1
R: Burge (M) 3, Pampuch (M) 1, Schultz (M) 0, Lorenz (M) 1, Lee (W) 4, Hinkes (W) 0,
SO: Burge (M) 4, Pampuch (M) 2, Schultz (M) 3, Lorenz (M) 1, Lee (W) 3, Hinkes (W) 1
BB: Burge (M) 4, Pampuch (M) 3, Schultz (M) 0, Lorenz (M) 0, Lee (W) 0, Hinkes (W) 0
