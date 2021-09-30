Jefferson’s football team travels to face McFarland in a Rock Valley game on Friday at 7 p.m. in week seven.
The Eagles (3-2, 2-2 RVC) are searching for consecutive victories while the Spartans (3-3, 3-1) are looking to win four straight after three losses to open the season. McFarland beat Evansville 20-19 in overtime last week.
Jefferson, which won the previous meeting between these teams 36-19 at home this spring, will be facing an offense that mixes the run and pass pretty evenly. Spartan quarterback Cooper Kennedy has a 42 percent completion percentage, 453 passing yards and six touchdowns, eight interceptions this season. Travis Zadra (57 carries for 337 yards) and Chase Quelle (76 rushes for 336 yards) get most of the work out of the backfield.
“McFarland is going to show multiple formations on offense,” Jefferson football coach Steve Gee said. “They’ll line up in a 2-2 and 3-1 look. They are a team where you have to be ready for a trick play like a double pass. They are very good at gadget plays.
“It’s going to be their homecoming and that means a little extra. Kennedy throws well and his favorite target is Dadon Gillen. We’ll need to know where he is on the field. We’ll also need to protect the edges, they like the jet and give us a little bit of an option look. Midrange passing game is effective and they will take shots when they are there.”
The Spartans could have four or five down linemen defensively.
“They are going to set the defense up to stop power and make us do something else,” Gee said. “We expect them to mix it up. We’ve seen four and five-man fronts. Will shift late to mess our assignments up. They’ll keep us on our toes and give us multiple looks. Downside of that is you can have a negative play. Need to give guys multiple looks with the scout team this week in practice so we’re prepared.”
Jefferson is looking to hit its stride with three regular-season games remaining, needing two wins to become postseason-eligible.
“We’re at the time of year now where we’re building off little things,” Gee said. “It’s small adjustments like how to come off a double team. Being confident in audible calls. We’ll work on those things the last third of the season. Defensively, looking at little wrinkles against an opponent to be more effective. All teams are looking to improve and get better. Basic stuff has been established. Find little wrinkles to make you more effective.”
LAKE MILLS
at BIG FOOT
The Lake Mills football team can become playoff-eligible and extend its win streak to four games against host Walworth Big Foot in a Capitol Conference game on Friday at 7 p.m.
The L-Cats (4-2, 3-1 Capitol) are tied with Columbus for second place in the league and sit one game behind Lodi, which travels to Lake Mills in week eight.
The Chiefs (3-4, 2-2) have a trio of playmakers offensively.
“Big Foot has some really good athletes at quarterback, running back and receiver,” Lake Mills football coach Tyler Huber said. “If you stop those three, you’re doing ok. We’ll have our hands full. Their record doesn’t dictate who they are as a team. They are still searching to get into the playoffs as well and will be hungry.”
Quarterback Basil Demco presents a dual-threat with 613 passing yards and eight touchdowns along with 392 rushing yards, averaging five yards per carry, along with three touchdowns. Tailback Jax Hertel averages 7.5 yards per tote and 128 rushing yards per game, finding the end zone on six occasions. Receiver Alex Schmitz has 21 catches for 385 yards and four scores and has also returned a punt for a TD.
“It all starts with Demco,” Huber said. “We have to keep him contained and in the pocket. He’s good with both his legs and his arm. He knows what he’s doing. We’ll need to have eyes on Schmitz on the outside. He’s a 6-foot-3 tall, lanky receiver that catches the ball with his hands and runs good routes. Hertel runs between the tackles and hard. We need to get hats to the ball because he doesn’t go down easily.”
Lake Mills will be looking to establish the line of scrimmage, a key in last week’s 23-6 victory over Turner.
“It starts and stops at the line of scrimmage,” Huber said. “If we win the line of scrimmage, we’ll have a good night. Thought we took a step as an o-line last week. The d-line has been outstanding. Those groups took a step last week and need to make a bigger step this week. If we can do that, it should be a fun week.”
Huber also emphasized the importance of execution and ball security on offense, adding that the Chiefs have a multi-dimensional defense.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN at LUTHER PREP
Lakeside Lutheran’s football team will be looking to snap a two-game losing streak when it travels to face Luther Prep in a Capitol Conference game on Friday at 7 p.m.
The Warriors (2-4, 2-2 Capitol) have lost their last two outings by a combined four points.
The Phoenix (4-2, 2-2) enter on the heels of a 29-7 setback versus Columbus and have won just once in the rivalry (9-7 in 2019) since 2009.
“This will be another emotion-packed game for the players and fans on both sides,” Luther Prep football coach Justin Gregorius said.
Luther Prep’s offense is led by senior running back Josiah Moore, who averages 135 rushing yards per game and has 12 touchdowns.
“He’s a good running back, athletic and tough to bring down,” Lakeside Lutheran football coach Paul Bauer said. “Our tackling and assignment discipline has to improve.”
The Warriors have seen a 4-4 look defensively in this matchup in the past but will be preparing for a multitude of schemes this week, according to Bauer.
Lakeside needs two victories in its last three games to become playoff-eligible.
“The keys don’t change much for us from week to week,” Bauer said. “We need to run the ball and stop the run.”
LPS, which also needs two more victories to secure a spot in the playoffs, will need discipline on defense, especially when it comes to reads, according to Gregorius.
The Phoenix will be facing a stout Warrior defensive front.
“They have a big front line,” Gregorius said. “Ben Buxa 6-foot-3, 275 pounds at one of the ends. They have big bodies along the front and guys that can also pursue. That will be the key to getting Josiah out and running.”
Senior Marcus Fitzsimmons will make his third straight start under center for Luther Prep.
“Thought he did a nice job and had poise in the pocket last week,” Gregorius said. “He was amped up and a lot of his throws were long. All in all, he did a good job.
“We need to take care of the football if we’re going to win on Friday. We put together drives at Columbus but couldn’t finish them. Key will be finishing them this week.”
Lourdes at Johnson Creek
Lourdes Academy brings a perfect record into Johnson Creek on Friday.
The Knights (6-0, 4-0 Trailways) run a spread offense with 1,000-yard passer Wade Lindahl and receivers Thomas Derleth and Adam Arnoldussen. Marshall Koch and Gabe Kohn are the fullbacks with nearly 600 rushing yards combined.
“They run spread,” Johnson Creek football coach Tim Wagner said. “As always, they’ve got skill kids on the edge that can run and catch the ball as well as anybody in our league. They’ve got two really good sized fullbacks. One is 5-foot-9, 260 pounds and the other is 6-1, 204. We’ll have our hands full. We have some things set up defensively that will hopefully slow them down.”
Lourdes runs a 35 defense.
“They roll up their outside linebackers,” Wagner said. “We put in a few new wrinkles on offense, but we also got back to basics this week. We have to eliminate mistakes. When we get the ball inside the red zone, we can’t have fumbled snaps to beat good teams, and Lourdes is a good team.”
Johnson Creek enters the game 4-2 and 2-2 in conference.
Husticon at Beloit Turner
Horicon/Hustisford (0-6, 0-4 Capitol) travels to face Beloit Turner (2-4, 0-4) in a battle of winless teams in league play.
The Trojans like to air it out with quarterback Sean Fogel (992 yards passing) and receiver Tyler Southerland (326). Cambden Combs in the featured running back (346).
