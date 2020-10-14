The Maranatha Baptist University women's volleyball team swept a doubleheader against Great Lakes Christian at home on Saturday.
The Sabercats (10-1) won both games in straight sets.
Mattie Bumpus had 22 kills and four aces in the two games. Emily Johnson served 14 aces in the opening match, the second-best individual mark in program history. MBU served 34 aces in the first match, the second-highest total in program history.
Caitrin Kemlo totaled 12 kills.
Maranatha plays at Trinity Bible (ND) on Saturday at 11 a.m.
Women's Soccer
The Maranatha Baptist University women's soccer team lost at Faith Baptist Bible on Saturday 2-1 in its only game recently.
Maranatha (3-4-1) fell behind 1-0 in the 25th minute on an Abigail Speichinger goal. Gabrielle Torres then notched an equalizer five minutes later.
Speichinger proceeded to hit the game-winner off an assist by Abby Zollinger and Lydia Trygstad in the 77th minute.
Trisha Wright made five saves for MBU.
The Sabercats' game Tuesday against Viterbo was cancelled and the two sides are scheduled to face off on Oct. 22 in La Crosse at 3 p.m.
Men's Soccer
The Maranatha Baptist University men's soccer team split a pair of games recently, beating Faith Baptist Bible 2-1 on Saturday and losing to Viterbo 1-0 on Tuesday.
In Saturday's road victory, Kyle Cummins tied the game a 1 with a 51st-minute goal assisted by Jacob MacDonald. MacDonald hit the game-winner in the 89th minute, assisted by Cummins.
Goalie Tim Kinzler made seven saves.
Maranatha (3-6-0) surrendered a 20th-minute goal to Erik Hernandez in the loss to Viterbo. The Sabercats got outshot, 24-5.
Maranatha hosts Great Lakes Christian on Parents' Day Saturday at 2 p.m.
Cross Country
Maranatha's men's cross country team placed 10th at Saturday's Bethel Invitational in South Bend, Ind. and Jeremy Fopma reset his own program 8K record with a time of 26 minutes, 26 seconds.
Fopma's previous mark was 26:28 from the Bethel Invite in 2019.
Fopma placed fifth overall and Jordan Hoffmann (70th, 31:19), Josiah Cochran (71st, 31:19), Jefferson Rupert (74th, 31:36) and Zach Brungard (78th, 32:05) also scored.
On the women's side, Abigail Doak ran a personal-best time of 21:25 in a 5K, finishing in 48th place.
Sierra John (87th, 23:14), Kate Jean Lingle (95th, 25:01), Rebekah Shetter (98th, 29:28) and Haly Hendricks (99th, 29:41) also scored as the team took 15th place.
The Sabercats compete next on Saturday at the Jayhawk Invitational hosted by Muskegon Community College in Muskegon, Mich. at 9:30 a.m.
