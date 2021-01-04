HUSTISFORD — Shortly before Hustisford’s boys basketball team was scheduled to play just its second game of the season in late December, a JV player threw up prior to the early game. As a precaution, all games that night in Fall River were postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.
Falcons coach Otto Hopfinger’s blood pressure spiked in frustration, since the team had already missed the first two weeks of the season due to an outbreak within the program.
But there was one silver lining.
Needing just 16 points to reach 1,000 points for his career, Hustisford senior Dylan Kuehl got to celebrate the milestone at the Falcons’ Nest. Kuehl reached the mark with just over a minute left in the first half, scoring 16 of his game-high 26 points in Husty’s 85-54 Trailways East win over Horicon on Monday.
Kuehl drained one 3-pointer and threw down five dunks on the night and also grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out eight assists.
“The nice thing about him — as good a player as he is, he’s an even better person,” Hopfinger said of Kuehl. “He’s a coachable kid. He deserves everything he gets because he is a great team player.”
Unselfish basketball was a theme for the Falcons, who dished out 29 assists and finished with five players in double figures and three players with double-doubles. Junior guard Gavin Thimm added 20 points and 11 assists. Senior center Alex Eggleston added 15 points and five rebounds. Junior forward Blake Peplinski added 10 points, 10 rebounds and three steals. Senior forward Brody Thimm added 10 points. Dylan Kaemmerer dished out four assists.
Aiden Westimeyer scored 17 points for Horicon, including five 3-pointers.
“Horicon really shot the ball well, especially Aiden Westimayer,” Hopfinger said. “Defensively, we didn’t play that bad, but they hit shots. I was really happy with the 29 assists. That’s a lot of baskets off great passes. They shared the ball nicely.”
Hustisford (2-0) travels to face Dodgeland on Thursday.
HUSTISFORD 85,
HORICON 54
Horicon 23 31 — 54
Hustisford 44 41 — 85
Horicon (fg ft-fta pts) — Westimayer 6 0-0 17, Wolff 1 0-0 2, Oeschner 2 0-0 5, Janiszewski 3 1-3 7, Schwartz 1 0-0 2, Boehmer 4 1-1 11, Pieper 2 3-4 7, Powers 1 1-2 3 Totals 20 6-10 54
Hustisford (fg ft-fta pts) — Kaemmerer 0 2-2 2, B. Thimm 5 0-0 10, G. Thimm 9 1-3 20, Kuehl 12 1-4 26, Br. Peplinski 1 0-2 2, Eggleston 7 1-2 15, Bl. Peplinski 5 0-0 10 Totals 30 4-9 85
Three-point goals — Ho (Westimayer 5, Oeschner 1, Boehmer 2), Hu (G. Thimm 1, Kuehl 1)
Total fouls — Ho 14, Hu 10
Fouled out — Ho (Pieper)
