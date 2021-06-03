Jefferson 12, Clinton 1
CLINTON — Aidyn Messmann homered and drove in four runs as Jefferson earned a Rock Valley win over host Clinton on Thursday.
Messmann hit a three-run home run in the top of the third inning to give the Eagles (18-0, 15-0) a 10-1 lead.
The Eagles homered again in the fifth when Claire Beck sent a pitch over the fence. The game ended with a 10-run rule after the bottom of the fifth.
Beck finished with two RBIs to go along with two hits. Eden Dempsey scored three times, while Messmann finished the game 3-for-4 with two runs. Lindsey Krause collected three hits in the victory.
Beck earned the win in the circle, pitching a complete-five innings. Beck allowed two hits, one earned run, while striking out 10 batters.
JEFFERSON 12, CLINTON 1
Jefferson 316 02X X — 12 14 2
Clinton 100 00X X — 1 2 6
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — J: Beck 5-2-1-2-10; C: Teubert 5-14-7-2-0.
Leading hitters — J: Serdynski 2x3 (2B), Beck 2x4 (HR), Messmann 3x4 (HR, 2B), Krause 3x4; C: Teubert 2x3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.