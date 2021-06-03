Jefferson 12, Clinton 1

CLINTON — Aidyn Messmann homered and drove in four runs as Jefferson earned a Rock Valley win over host Clinton on Thursday.

Messmann hit a three-run home run in the top of the third inning to give the Eagles (18-0, 15-0) a 10-1 lead.

The Eagles homered again in the fifth when Claire Beck sent a pitch over the fence. The game ended with a 10-run rule after the bottom of the fifth.

Beck finished with two RBIs to go along with two hits. Eden Dempsey scored three times, while Messmann finished the game 3-for-4 with two runs. Lindsey Krause collected three hits in the victory.

Beck earned the win in the circle, pitching a complete-five innings. Beck allowed two hits, one earned run, while striking out 10 batters.

Jefferson 316 02X X — 12 14 2

Clinton 100 00X X — 1 2 6

Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — J: Beck 5-2-1-2-10; C: Teubert 5-14-7-2-0.

Leading hitters — J: Serdynski 2x3 (2B), Beck 2x4 (HR), Messmann 3x4 (HR, 2B), Krause 3x4; C: Teubert 2x3.

