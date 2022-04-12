MAYVILLE — Dodgeland’s girls track and field team won six events and placed second with 138 points at the Berry Invitational on Monday.
Senior Miranda Firari won the 400 meter dash in 1 minute, 2.60 seconds and the pole vault at 11 feet, 6 inches.
Sophomore Ava Raasch won the 1,600 in 5:40.77. Senior Adrianne Bader won the shot put (34-1) and took second in the discus (95-2).
Junior Sayrah Benzing placed second in the 800 (2:41.02). Junior Tara Schaalma finished second in the triple jump (30-10 1/2). Freshman Mallory Kohn took third in the 400 (1:07.90).
The 1,600 relay team of Kohn, freshman Isabella Albert, Benzing and Raasch won in 4:26.72. The 3,200 relay team of Benzing and sophomores Ava Holtz, Sandra Osorio and Raasch won in 11:30.47.
The 400 relay team of senior Elizabeth Knueppel, sophomore Avery Hafenstein, Albert and sophomore Emma Carpenter placed second in 55.72. The 800 relay team of junior Alexis Schultz, Hafenstein, Albert and Carpenter took second in 2:00.80.
Hustisford sophomore Kayla Millikin took second in the girls 100 (13.57) and 200 (28.49).
Waterloo’s girls were led by the 3,200 relay team of senior Abigail Quamme, juniors Maddelyn Webster and Bella Degler and freshman Evie Quamme placing fourth in 14:06.99.
Waterloo’s boys placed fifth with 65 points.
Junior Sam Billingsley placed second in the 300 hurdles (50.44). Junior Rick Ugorji took second in the 110 high hurdles (19.04). Sophomore Dakota Sturgill was third in the triple jump (37-10).
The 1,600 relay team of Dakota Sturgill, senior Luke Fiedorowicz, sophomore Ryan Sturgill and freshman David Cefalu took third in 3:52.67.
Dodgeland’s boys placed sixth with 58 points.
Junior Zakaree Reinwald won the pole vault (11-0) and was third in the 400 (55.76).
The 3,200 relay team of Reinwald, freshman Colton Pickart, junior Logan Pickart and freshman Karson Marquardt placed second in 9:34.86. Sophomore Michael Milfred placed third in the 100 (11.90). Logan Pickart was third in the 800 (2:13.42).
Hustisford junior Gabe Holub was second in the boys 200 (24.45).
Team scores — girls: Columbus 243.5, Dodgeland 138, Central Wisconsin Christian 69, Mayville 67, Fall River 55, Horicon 35, Waterloo 30.5, Hustisford 23, Oakfield 4
Team scores — boys: Columbus 169, Mayville 132, Horicon 99, Fall River 80, Waterloo 65, Dodgeland 58, Central Wisconsin Christian 38, Hustisford 22, Oakfield 21
