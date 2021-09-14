Luther Prep’s Rebekah Schroeder hits a smash at the net for a winner during the No. 2 doubles match against Lake Mills on Tuesday at LPS. Schroeder and teammate Elise Schmidt won in straight sets to help the Phoenix win 6-1.
Luther Prep’s girls tennis team improved to 7-3 overall and 3-0 in the Capitol Conference play with a 6-1 victory over Lake Mills on Tuesday at LPS.
Emma Slayton won in straight sets at No. 2 singles for the Phoenix, as did Moira Schultz at No. 3 singles and Mathilde Bodenbender-Benner at No. 4 singles.
The No. 1 doubles team of Rachel Schoeneck and Katie Schoeneck, the No. doubles team of Rebekah Schroeder and Elise Schmidt and the No. 3 doubles team of Desirae Pugh and Kate Smith also won in straight sets.
“We had some tough losses early in the season against some bigger schools, but since then, we’ve been beating the teams we should beat,” Luther Prep girls tennis coach Tim Wrobel said. “We have really good depth this year.”
Lake Mills earned its lone victory at No. 1 singles, where Claudia Curtis won 6-0, 6-0.
