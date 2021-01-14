FALL RIVER — Ava Rozinski scored 11 points for Fall River in a 42-30 win over Hustisford’s girls basketball team.
Fall River (4-8) held Hustisford (3-6) to just 10 first half points.
“We had a slow start, and got in some foul trouble,” Hustisford girls basketball coach Jason Hildebrandt said. “The ball wouldn’t go in the hoop for us. They were really physical. They ran their offense real well. They were hitting their shots in the first half. They cooled off in the second half.”
Junior guard Rylie Collien nine points and 11 rebounds paced Husty. Junior guard Ari Hildebrandt added seven points and seven rebounds. Junior guard Tristin Bischoff added seven steals and three assists.
Hustisford plays at Oakfield on Saturday.
FALL RIVER 42,
HUSTISFORD 30
Hustisford 10 20 — 30
Fall River 23 19 — 42
Hustisford (fg ft-fta pts) — Bischoff 0 0-1 0, A. Hildebrandt 2 1-3 7, Kehl 1 0-2 2, Ewert 2 3-4 7, Collien 2 3-4 9, Kuehl 2 1-2 5 Totals 9 8-16 30
Fall River (fg ft-fta pts) — Schlachter 1 0-0 2, Richardson 0 0-2 0, Schultz 1 1-2 3, Gregorio 3 0-2 7, Doolittle 0 6-8 6, Serdedone 3 3-5 9, Rozinski 5 1-2 11, Fietz 1 1-4 3, Bearder 0 1-2 1 Totals 14 13-26 42
Three-point goals — H (Hildebrandt 2, Collien 2), FR (Gregorio 1)
Total fouls — H 20, FR 19
