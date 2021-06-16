JOHNSON CREEK — Senior Braden Walling struck out seven in a one-hitter and the second-seeded Johnson Creek baseball team defeated third-seeded Randolph 3-0 in a WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal at JCHS on Tuesday.
The Bluejays scored a run in the first inning, adding two more in the third. That was more than enough support for Walling, who walked two while allowing a lone single to earn the decision.
“Braden really started to turn it on for us pitching wise two or three weeks ago,” Johnson Creek baseball coach Marc Blakeley said. “He struggled at the beginning of the year kind of locating. He was locating well today. He has a really good curveball and has worked on his changeup, which he’s been throwing the last couple of weeks.
“His velocity is up, he’s really been working hard in the weight room. Spotting up with his increase in velocity is helping him a ton.”
Johnson Creek (17-7) had just one hit of its own, freshman Taylor Joseph’s double. Senior Bow Hartwig scored twice and Joseph also crossed home plate.
“Offensively it was a struggle,” Blakeley said. “That was the worse we’ve played offensively all year. We put it in play enough and were aggressive enough on the bases to scratch three runs across. When Braden or Bow are throwing like that, that’s all you need to do. We’ll reset. That’s what we just talked about.”
The Bluejays, who have won three straight and seven of their last eight, earn the right to face top-seeded Deerfield, which knocked off fourth-seeded Fall River 16-0 on Tuesday, in today’s regional final. The Demons swept the regular-season series in early May.
“They got us twice in the second week of the season,” Blakeley said. “Right after that game on the Thursday we said, and we’re pretty senior dominated with seven seniors on this team, that we want to play them again. I said ‘well let’s keep improving’ and now we’ve got our chance.
“We got our stud, Bow is going to be able to throw tomorrow full-go. We’ll have to put together good at bats against whoever they are throwing at us. It’s going to be a good game between two really good teams.”
Senior pitcher Caden Spors took the loss for the Rockets (12-12). He allowed three runs (one earned) over six innings, walking three and striking out two.
Johnson Creek junior rightfielder Logan Sullivan made a sliding grab to his left for the first out of the seventh. Walling then got the next two hitters in order to make it final.
JOHNSON CREEK 3,
RANDOLPH 0
Randolph 000 000 0 — 0 1 4
Johnson Creek 102 000 X — 3 1 0
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — R: Spors (L; 6-1-3-1-3-2); JC: Belling (W; 7-1-0-0-2-7).
Leading hitter — JC: Joseph (2B).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.