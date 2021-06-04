WATERLOO — Brenna Huebner hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the sixth inning and Sophia Schneider earned the decision as Waterloo’s softball team defeated Wisconsin Heights in a Capitol South game on Thursday at Firemen’s Park.
Waterloo (9-8, 5-3 in conference) trailed 5-4 through five innings before rallying. Michaela Riege reached on an error, Abbie Gier was hit by a pitch and with two outs, Huebner crushed a 2-0 pitch to left.
Schneider retired the Vanguards in order in the seventh to end it. She allowed five runs (two earned) on five hits with seven strikeouts and two walks over seven innings. Riege added a double, while Gier, Katrina Freund and Quinnly Hush each drove in a run for the Pirates.
WATERLOO 7, WIS. HEIGHTS 5
Wis. Heights*200*030*0*—*5*4*4
Waterloo*101*023*x*—*7*7*3
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — WH: Mercer (L; 6.0-7-7-2-2-3); Wat: Schneider (W; 7.0-5-5-2-7-2).
Leading hitters — WH: Graham (2B), Burkholder 2x3; Wat: Huebner 2x4 (HR), Riege (2B).
