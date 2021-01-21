LODI -- These L-Cat seniors were in seventh grade the last time the program won at Lodi.
That all changed on Thursday, and along with it came a conference championship.
Sophomore center Bella Pitta scored a game-best 13 points and senior guard Julianna Wagner chipped in 11 as the Lake Mills girls basketball team won its third consecutive Capitol North title with a 54-36 victory at Lodi.
The L-Cats had lost four straight at Lodi, one of the few places this distinguished group hasn't collected a victory.
"We are happy to have clinched a conference title for third straight year," Lake Mills girls basketball coach Brandon Siska. "First time Lake Mills girls basketball has won at Lodi since the 2015-2016 season. It was nice to end that streak."
Lake Mills (16-1, 6-0 Capitol North) led 18-4 in the early going and by nine points at halftime. Lodi (3-7, 2-3) never put a serious charge into the second-ranked team in Division 3 during the second half and leading scorer Lauryn Milne finished with just four points.
"Hannah Lamke did an awesome job guarding Milne tonight," Siska said.
Senior guard Taylor Roughen added nine points and senior center Vivian Guerrero had seven as the L-Cats won their seventh straight game. Despite having 15 double-digit victories this season, Lake Mills has plenty of things to clean up moving forward.
"Defensively we played really well, but we didn't rebound well enough or finish possessions," Siska said. "We were careless with the basketball tonight and had a lot of unforced turnovers.
"We want to go undefeated in conference. It was our goal last season and we came up a little short. There was some excitement in the locker room, but we weren't completely happy because we had some kids not play well tonight. There were some mixed emotions."
Lake Mills hosts Lakeside Lutheran on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
LAKE MILLS 54, LODI 36
Lake Mills 28 26 — 54
Lodi 19 17 — 36
LAKE MILLS (fg ft-fta pts) — Roughen 2 2-5 9; Wagner 2 1-2 11; Wollin 2 0-0 6; J. Pitta 2 0-0 6; Guerrero 2 3-4 7; B. Pitta 4 5-6 13; Will 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 11-17 54.
LODI — Harrington 1 2-2 4; Milne 2 0-1 4; Kerr 1 0-0 2; Ripp 2 0-0 7; Walzer 1 0-0 2; Puls 3 0-0 9; Schneider 1 2-4 4; Klann 2 0-0 4. Totals 15 4-7 36.
3-point goals: LM 7 (Wagner 2, Wollin 2, Pitta 2, Roughen 1); LO 2 (Ripp 1, Puls 1). Total fouls: LM 12; LO 16.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.