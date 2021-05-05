Abby Pechman

Luther Prep leftfielder Abby Pechman catches a fly ball in a Capitol North home game against Poynette on Tuesday. The Phoenix lost 14-0.

 Nate Gilbert

Poynette scored nine runs in the first inning of a 14-0 Capitol North victory over the Luther Prep softball team at LPS on Tuesday.

The Pumas scored on a two-run single by Brooke Steinhorst before consecutive batters were hit with pitches with the bases loaded, pushing the margin to 4-0 before an out was retired.

Luther Prep (0-3 overall and Capitol North) committed five errors and had three hits. Starter Emma Bortulin allowed six hits and seven earned runs over five innings, walking seven and striking out three.

Poynette’s Holly Lowenberg struck out 11 over five strong frames.

The Phoenix travel to face Columbus on Thursday at 5 p.m.

POYNETTE 14,

LUTHER PREP 0 (5)

Poynette 900 50 — 14 6 0

Luther Prep 000 00 — 0 3 5

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — P: Lowenberg (W; 5-3-0-0-11-0). LP: E. Bortulin (L; 5-6-14-7-3-7).

Leading hitters: P: Steinhorst 2x4.

