WYOCENA — Watertown runners had to wait a long time for results to come in, which fits 2020 just about right.
The girls and boys raced as teams for the final time at the DeForest cross country subsectional held Tuesday at Wyona Park.
The eight team subsectional was split into two races featuring four teams. Watertown’s teams competed against DeForest, Waunakee and Beaver Dam in the early races. Fort Atkinson, Dodgeville/Mineral Point, Elkhorn and Delavan-Darien squared off in the later races.
Senior Emma Gilbertsen led Watertown’s girls, finishing fourth in her race and overall in 20 minutes, 19 seconds. Senior Autumn Meyers finished seventh in the same race and ninth overall in 20:42. Both qualified individually for sectional competition on Saturday.
Gilbertsen enjoyed running on a course other than the home course for just the second time all season. The Goslings hosted six meets at home this season due to COVID-19 restrictions, which affected schools in different counties differently.
“It was weird, for sure,” Gilbertsen said. “Our course is really slow, so that kind of sucked, because I wasn’t getting times that I wanted to. The times that we produced at Baraboo, they dropped. That was so nice.”
Denied her usual track and field season in the spring, Gilbertsen focused on this cross country season instead.
“I ran for a year straight,” Gilbertsen said. “I did not take time off, and since track was cancelled, I trained really hard for this. It’s paid off, for sure. Autumn and I have been friends a long time and been running together a long time. That’s been really fun and I’m glad I got to run my last season with her. I didn’t know how this (subsectional) worked, to be honest. But I am glad I got to come out and have an extra race away from home.
“It’s funny, Autumn and I were in the weight room on Wednesday, and we were like, ‘Can we bike before the end of the season, because all the other athletes got to bike for practice. and (our coach) said, next Wednesday you can, and we said, ‘What if we don’t make it?’ He’s like, just trust me. OK, cool, that sounds good.”
Meyers also would have preferred to run a greater variety of courses this season.
“It was very boring, I would say, running the same course (at WHS) 20 times,” Meyers said. “This course is really nice. It’s actually faster, too. I really liked this course. It wasn’t hilly. It was a good, flat course with a few curves, way better than the Glenn Herold I would say. I might have taken off a little too fast, but it is what it is. I was with Emma up until the bridge area and then I kind of drifted back a little bit.”
Meyers missed out on playing her favorite sport, soccer, when spring sports were cancelled due to the pandemic. She was thrilled to at least be able to have a cross country season.
“That’s my favorite sport,” Meyers said. “Basketball probably not going to happen, either. I am looking forward to (the sectional).”
Meyers entered high school as a dominant runner from her days at Riverside Middle School, but struggled with injuries the first three seasons.
“This is the first year I haven’t been injured, so that was great ,” Meyers said. “My ankles would keep swelling up, once during a math test. Something was wrong with my hips. It just felt like someone was stabbing me in the hip every time.
“I am so happy with my team we had this year. We had great chemistry and everything. Me back in middle school, doing really well, I was beating Chris (Kitzhaber) and now Chris is going 15 flat. It’s great running with Emma. We just help each other out. She’ll have great days, she’ll have bad days ... same with me. We support each other and we keep each other going faster and push each other, so it’s pretty great. I would say my teammates (make it worth doing this sport).”
Mikaylah Kessler (29th, 21:30), Alaena Tobin (33rd, 21:42), Gretchen Roost (41st, 22:41), Jadyn Zechzer (42nd, 23:07) and Meghan Hurtgen (46th, 23:53) also competed for the Goslings, who finished fifth as a team with 116 points.
Watertown’s boys finished fourth with an 81-point score. Advancing to sectional competition were seniors Christopher Kitzhaber (sixth, 17:00) and Joshua Krueger (ninth, 17:08). Senior Nathan Williams (tenth, 17:09) missed qualifying by one second.
Jack Heier (24th, 18:10), Holden Thielke (32nd, 18:27), Clarence Zabel (35th, 18:33) and Ben Gifford (41st, 19:09) also scored for the Goslings.
“Even if we didn’t have our conference meet, this kind of substituted for our conference meet,” Kitzhaber said. “Conference is always my favorite meet of the year. It’s really competitive. We came into this meet, we were talking before the race, if we don’t race good today, this will be our last race. You have to qualify for the next meet, so that really had some feeling in the back of my head, where it’s like, I’m a senior and if I don’t race well today, I am going to be done, and I don’t want to be done. I’ve got more to give to this sport, because I love it. I love this sport and I am so glad my brothers got me into it. It’s done so many good things for me.”
Kitzhaber enjoyed training and racing with Krueger and Williams, and facing good opponents from DeForest for the second time this season. He ran a personal best when it counted most.
“The three of us, we’ve been working really well together,” Kitzhaber said. “I like this season a lot, even with the ups and downs. It wasn’t ideal (running our home course so often), but it definitely prepared us for that hardship, it pays off in the end. All that stuff we went through, it turned out well here. It was nice to run against someone (DeForest runners) who I knew was my caliber. This course is really good. I said to my coach, this course has got to be short, because my time ... it was crazy that I ran that fast, but I think it’s just a fast course. I am glad that we got here and we got to compete today.”
Krueger enjoyed running on a flat course and dropping 45 seconds off his personal best in the biggest race of his career.
“It was good, Krueger said. “I went and I scouted the course on Sunday, so I knew it was a flat course and I was really excited. Because you know, on our course, on a scale of one to five, it’s like a four on the difficulty scale, so it was nice to get an easier course. Just fly ...
“This is my last year,” Krueger said. “This year, I started out not as fast, but I put in the work. I basically knew this could be my last race and I was just going to fight for every minute, every step and try and get as fast as I could to hopefully make it to this Saturday at sectionals. It’s been awesome (running with Chris and Nathan). Me and Chris, ever since sophomore year, track, we’ve been running together. Even in middle school, he beat me a lot, but we ran together. Tons of fun, same thing with Nathan. It’s been a nice group of guys. We’ve been able to bond through the last four years together.”
Krueger lost out on his junior season of track and field, which makes this season a little more special.
“I am really grateful,” Krueger said. “I trained before track season and I am ready to put the work in hoping to get to sectionals in track and when (the season) didn’t happen, I was devastated. But I went back and still put the work in and as you can see, it came in good today.”
Williams said his first mile was a brisk 5:13 pace and he ran a season-best by 1:37. It was a strong finish to his career as a four-year high school runner.
“I did a bit more summer running than ever before and it’s finally paying off,” Williams said. “It took until this race for everything to really click. I had been way behind where I should have been in terms of times. Today, I finally kicked it in. In the past, this year, I have always fallen away from (Chris and Josh). This was the first race where I was finally able to stick to them the whole thing. I like the pressure. The more pressure, the better I race, usually.”
Watertown’s boys missed qualifying by just two points.
“The boys crushed it today,” Watertown cross country coach Kirk Wackett said. “Nathan, that’s a crazy drop from what he putting out all season. We knew it was in him. That was his third best time ever.
“Chris and Josh have worked their butts off. They deserve exactly what they are getting. I wish the whole team could (have qualified, too). The same is true for Autumn and Emma. They’ve been outstanding. That was the best race by Autumn since her freshman year. Emma ran a good 50 second PR.”
Watertown’s sectional qualifiers return to Wyona Park for the sectional on Saturday.
Team scores — girls: Waunakee 60, Beaver Dam 67, Dodgeville/Mineral Point 80, Elkhorn 84, Watertown 116, DeForest 138, Fort Atkinson 157
Team scores — boys: DeForest 54, Dodgeville/Mineral Point 79, Elkhorn 80, Watertown 81, Waunakee 101, Fort Atkinson 128, Beaver Dam 173
