MENOMONEE FALLS — Watertown’s gymnastics team placed sixth at the Menomonee Falls Invitational on Saturday.
The Goslings began the day on the floor exercise. Meghan Hurtgen scored an 8.750 to tie for seventh. Lauryn Olson placed 11th with an 8.625. Sammy Knight took 14th with an 8.425. Mikayla Dehnert finished 31st with a 7.725. Paige Petig was 35th with a 7.475.
“It stinks to start on floor as it sets the tone for the rest of the meet,” Watertown gymnastics coach Jenna Wendt said. “Our scores definitely lower than they have been but the girls performed the same as they have been. Dehnert through a layout in her last pass today and nailed it. Knight also through a new layout 1.5 twist in her first pass and landed it. Hurtgen had two stuck tumbling passes. We were very proud of how they performed, just bummed their scores didn’t reflect it.”
On the vault, Olson placed eighth (8.550), Hurtgen placed ninth (8.525), Knight was 14th (8.4), Jacob was 28th (8.1) and Fessler was 35th (7.950).
“Vault was our highest scoring event today which is not typical,” Wendt said. “Usually, it’s floor. We were really happy with our vault scores today. Jacob and Fessler both had nice half halves today. Knight is getting more comfortable with her tsuk and is so close to standing it up, when she does it will be a 9. Hurtgen landed her yurchenko nicely on her feet earning her season high score today. Olson competed her handspring full again today and also earned her season high score.”
On the bars, Meghan Hurtgen placed seventh (8375), Mikayla Dehnert was 26th (7.350), Mikaylah Fessler was 28th (7.275), Sammy Knight was 29th (7.250) and Paige Petig was 32nd (7.025).
“(Assistant coach Tricia Helfer) and I both do not believe our bar scores reflect what the girls should have scored today,” Wendt said. “We are so proud of their hard work and someone is constantly adding a new skills.
On the balance beam, Hurtgen led the Goslings with a 17th place score of 8.050. Knight was 25th (7.675), Jacob was 29th (7.350), Olson was 34th (7.1) and Fessler was 39th (6.075).
Hurtgen finished eighth among all-arounds with a 33.700 score. Knight was 17th (31.750).
“Tricia and I were super proud as we have been working on staying on the beam at practice,” Wendt said. “We could definitely tell today as a varsity team we only took four falls and Knight and Hurtgen both had stuck beam routines today. Everyone worked to fight their wobbles and stay on. As a team we are working hard in practice, learning new skills, and building our confidence.”
Team scores: Holmen 136.975, Menomonee Falls/Germantown 136.525, Hartford 134.925, Waukesha 132.325, Oconomowoc 132.100, Watertown 127.525, Brookfield 127.000, Hamilton 118.175
