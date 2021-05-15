COLUMBUS — Lakeside Lutheran's boys golf team shot a four-player total of 375 to place third in Saturday's eight-school invitational hosted by Columbus at Kestrel Ridge Golf Course.
Lodi (332) edged Monona Grove (335) for the team title and the Silver Eagles' Jacob Frederickson had the day's low round by four shots with a three-over-par round of 73.
Cooper Jensen paced the Warriors with an 87. Bear Deavers (95), Will Popp (95) and Will Meland (98) also scored.
Lakeside plays a Capitol Conference mini-meet at Lake Mills golf course on Monday beginning at 3:30 p.m.
Team scores: Lodi 332; Monona Grove 335; Lakeside Lutheran 375; Columbus 377; La Crosse Central 381; Markesan 400; Waupun 421; Horicon 425.
Top five individuals: 1, Frederickson, MG, 73; 2, Thoney, L, 77; 3, Meitzner, L, 79; 4 (tie), Bracken, MG, and Lycke, LCC, 80.
Lakeside Lutheran: Jensen 87, Deavers 95, Popp 95, Meland 98.
