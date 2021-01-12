Watertown’s gymnastics team edged Mukwonago/Kettle Moraine 128.725-128.625 on Tuesday at WHS.
The Goslings won three out of four events on the night, paced by Meghan Hurtgen’s first place all-around score of 34.325.
Mukwonago/Kettle Moraine’s lone win came on the vault, 32.550-31.200.
Lauryn Olson led the Goslings, tying for second with an 8.15. Mikaylah Fessler (7.85), Hurtgen (7.65), Rachael Sprenger (7.55) and Aveline Jacob (7.45) finished seventh through tenth, respectively.
“We had some really nice vaults but noticed harder scoring,” Watertown gymnastics coach Jenna Wendt said. "The girls pushed through and did their best. Lauryn Olson had a really nice full twisting vault tonight. "
The Goslings won the uneven bars 31.225-31.200.
Hurtgen won the event with a season-best 8.475 score. Lauren Marks (7.8) placed fourth. Ashley Campbell (7.650) placed fifth. Fessler (7.3) placed eighth and Paige Petig (6.8) placed tenth.
“We are slowly but surely increasing our team score,” Wendt said. "We are working to get rid of stops, bent legs, and extra swings. We are keeping our routines moving and working on our form."
Watertown narrowly won the balance beam 32.000-31.975.
Hurtgen won with a season-best 9.2. Jacob placed third with a season-high 8.350 score. Karleigh Jacobs tied for seventh (7.250). Marks (7.2) placed ninth. Olson (5.6) took tenth.
“We had stuck beam routines by Marks, Jacob and Hurtgen,” Wendt said. "Aveline Jacob added a new dismount – back handspring back tuck dismount and the judges love it. We really had a good beam night and we keep making progress towards our goals.”
The Goslings had their best showing as usual on the floor exercise, winning that event 34.3-32.9.
Hurtgen won with a 9.0. Olson placed second with an 8.8. Jacob took third with an 8.45. Petig (8.10) and Jacobs (7.85) finished eighth and ninth, respectively.
"We ended with a bang,” Wendt said. “(Assistant coach Tricia Gallmann) and I both were both very happy with our team’s overall performance tonight. Freshman Paige Petig stepped in tonight for varsity and got her personal best score 8.05. Aveline Jacob’s season high score was tonight with her layout in her last pass. Lauryn Olson got an 8.8 and Meghan Hurtgen got 9.0 both earning season high scores tonight.
"Our overall performance is increasing every meet and that’s what we are aiming for. We know the girls have so much potential. It’s just getting them to all hit at the same time."
Watertown travels to Reedsburg on Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.