KENOSHA — Dodgeland, Johnson Creek and Waterloo ended their cross country seasons at the Division 3 Prairie School sectional on Saturday.
In the girls race, Dodgeland finished fourth with 82 points. Freshman Mallory Kohn led the Trojans, placing 15th in 21 minutes, 29 seconds. Sophomore Ava Raasch (16th, 21:31), junior Sayrah Benzing (17th, 21:36), senior Miranda Firari (18th, 21:39) and sophomore Lydia VandeBerg (21st, 22:28) also scored for Dodgeland.
“Our girls season didn’t end as we had hoped it would,” Dodgeland cross country coach Barry Smanz said. “We lost to some very good teams. We did have some great individual performances, placing all five scorers in the top twenty. We are very proud of everyone of them and we will be back. We will return five of the six.”
Johnson Creek’s girls finished tenth. Freshman Rylee Hucke (41st, 24:14), sophomores Hannah Seaborn (68th, 28:35) and Ava Sixel (72nd, 29:04), senior Shaula Avalos (73rd, 29:24) and sophomore Hailey Kvalheim (78th, 31:32) scored for the Bluejays.
Waterloo’s girls finished 11th. Junior Madelyn Webster (51st, 25:34), freshman Corryn Retzlaff (66th, 28:15), freshman Sydney Gordon (75th, 29:55), sophomore Alisa Sheshina (77th, 30:59) and senior Abigail Quamme (82nd, 32:17) scored for the Pirates.
In the boys race, Dodgeland finished sixth with 151 points. Junior Logan Pickart (16th, 18:19), freshman Karson Marquardt (30th, 19:15), freshman Colton Pickart (34th, 19:25), senior James Browning (36th, 19:26) and freshman Nolan Wieneke (51st, 20:13) scored for the Trojans.
“Our boys actually ran a very good team race,” Smanz said. “We are young as we had four freshmen in our top six. They will just keep improving each year. Logan wasn’t that far out of a qualifying spot. He has worked hard and keeps getting better. He knows what he will have to do next summer to prepare to challenge for a chance at state.”
Johnson Creek’s boys finished tenth. Senior Jacob Constable (28th, 19:09), senior Levi Berres (45th, 19:55), sophomore Tyler Skogman (52nd, 20:14), freshman William Mattert (55th, 20:18) and sophomore Ben Trudell (98th, 23:05) scored for the Bluejays.
Waterloo’s boys finished 14th. Freshman Harrison Schaefer (60th, 20:23), juniors Matteo Cefalu (73rd, 21:13) and Sam Billingsley (74th, 21:15), Senior Gustavo Tamayo (79th, 21:31) and sophomore Cameron Tschanz (83rd, 21:46) scored for the Pirates.
Team scores — girls: Catholic Central 47, Brookfield Academy 59, Ozaukee 62, Dodgeland 82, The Prairie School 139, Living Word Lutheran 150, Kenosha St. Joseph 175, Racine Lutheran 208, Horicon 212, Johnson Creek 283, Waterloo 299, Salam 322
Team scores — boys: Ozaukee 51, Brookfield Academy 59, Horicon 119, Kenosha St. Joseph’s 137, The Prairie School 142, Dodgeland 151, Kenosha Christian Life 217, Racine Lutheran 233, Rio/Fall River 250, Johnson Creek 252, Wayland 256, Heritage Christian 265, Palmyra-Eagle 306, Waterloo 331, Milwaukee Juneau 449
