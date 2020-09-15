LAKE MILLS — Lakeside Lutheran senior Maya Heckmann shot 40 to lead the Warriors to a 199-218 dual meet victory over Fort Atkinson Tuesday at Lake Mills Golf Course.
Heckmann parred five straight holes from No. 12 to No. 16. Sister Ava Heckmann took third overall with a 51.
Lauren Lostetter carded a 53, while Kaylea Affeld fired a 55 for the Warriors.
Fort Atkinson coach Joe Leibman confirmed Tuesday that the WIAA is planning to hold postseason events this season for golf.
A postseason isn’t just good news for Fort Atkinson. Lakeside Lutheran head coach Kyra Lostetter said earlier in the year she felt like the Warriors had a chance to qualify for the state tournament as a team.
Last season the Heckmann sisters both made it to state. They’ll have another chance to play on the biggest stage together.
According to Leibman, the state tournament is set to be held at Blackwolf Run Golf Course in Kohler.
Warriors play Bishops Bay
MIDDLETON — Lakeside Lutheran played Waunakee at Bishops Bay Country Club on Monday. Neither team managed to complete the round.
Waunakee’s Aly Kinzel took medalist honors with a 78, firing 39s on each side. Lakeside senior Maya Heckmann shot 83 (44-39) while sophomore Ava Heckmann shot 89 (46-43).
