Watertown’s Brayden Haversack won the 500 freestvyle (pictured) and the 200 individual medley during a dual meet against Milton on Tuesday at the Riverside Middle School pool. The Goslings won seven events on the night but lost 96-73.
Watertown's Matthew Marchant swims the opening leg of the 200 freestyle relay during a dual meet against Milton on Tuesday at the Riverside Middle School pool. Marchant swam on the winning 400 freestyle relay team, while his 200 freestyle team finished third.
Watertown’s boys swim team lost to Milton 96-73 on Tuesday at the Riverside Middle School pool.
The Goslings won seven events on the night.
The 200 medley relay team of Evan Jaworski, Jackson Barta, Brayden Haversack and Liam McCloskey won in 1 minute, 53.76 seconds.
Haversack won the 200 individual medley in 2:18.20 and the 500 freestyle in 5:36.35.
Jaworski won the 100 butterfly in 1:09.59 and the 100 backstroke in 1:07.60.
McCloskey won the 50 freestyle in 23.52. The 400 freestyle relay team of Matthew Marchant, Jaworski, McCloskey and Haversack won in 3:50.73.
Placing second for the Goslings were Matthew Tarr in the 100 butterfly in 1:12.30, McCloskey in the 100 freestyle in 56.05 and Barta in the 100 backstroke in 1:20.69.
Third place finishes were turned in by the 200 freestyle relay team of Marchant, Wyatt Steffanus, Julian Byrne and Barta in 1:47.78, Leonard Hayden in the 500 freestyle in 6:47.98 and the 200 medley B relay team of Logan Fuchs, Tyson Bernhardt, Tarr and Steffanus in 2:12.75.
