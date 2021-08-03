LEBANON — Neosho scored seven runs over the first three innings and defeated Lebanon 8-5 in a Rock River League baseball game on Sunday at Legends Field.
The Rockets chased Lebanon starter Neil Braker in the second inning with a three-run rally and never trailed. Zach Lauersdorf had three of Neosho’s 11 hits and drove in two runs. Robby Proehl hit two doubles.
Winning pitcher Bayne Johnson allowed four runs (one earned) on seven hits with nine strikeouts and no walks over seven innings. He also doubled and drove in a run for the Rockets.
Lebanon rallied for three runs in the sixth and added single tallies in the seventh and eighth. Hunter Herpel finished with two hits including a triple and two RBIs for the Whitetails.
NEOSHO 8, LEBANON 5
Neosho 133 000 010 — 8 11 1
Lebanon 000 003 110 — 5 9 5
WP: Johnson
LP: Braker
Neosho (ab-r-h-rbi) — Egnarski 5-0-1-1, Gellar 3-1-0-0, Proehl 5-1-2-1, Johnson 5-0-1-1, Wessels 5-1-1-0, Brewer 3-2-0-0, Savana 3-2-2-0, Crabtree 1-0-0-0, Karpelenia 3-1-1-1, Steger 1-0-0-0, Lauersdorf 5-0-3-2 Totals 39-8-11-6
Lebanon (ab-r-h-rbi) — Hoefler 3-0-0-0, Tietz 2-0-1-0, Zubke 4-0-0-1, Firari 5-1-2-0, Doyle 4-1-0-0, Herpel 4-2-2-2, Demtropoulos 3-0-1-1, Streich 4-0-1-0, Immel 3-0-1-1, LeBeau 2-1-1-0, Hackbarth 1-0-0-0 Totals 35-5-9-5
2B — N (Johnson, Proehl 2), Wessels)
3B — L (Herpel)
Pitching —HO: Johnson (N) 7 in 7, Sprtel (N) 2 in 1, Lauersdorf (N) 0 in 1, Braker (L) 4 in 1, Immel (L) 7 in 7, Doyle (L) 0 in 1. R: Johnson (N) 4, Sprtel (N) 1, Lauersdorf (N) 0, Braker (L) 4, Immel (L) 4, Doyle (L) 0. SO: Johnson (N) 9, Sprtel (N) 1, Lauersdorf (N) 2, Braker (L) 1, Immel (L) 10, Doyle (L) 1. BB: Johnson (N) 0, Sprtel (N) 1, Lauersdorf (N) 0, Braker (L) 3, Immel (L) 4, Doyle (L) 0
