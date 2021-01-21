APPLETON - Luther Prep's wrestling team lost to Fox Valley Lutheran 52-34 on Thursday.

FOX VALLEY LUTHERAN 52,

WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP 34

113: Kehren, WLP, mdec. Stern, 13-2.

120: Gagnon, WLP, pinned Wendy, 2:00.

126: Wendy, WLP, pinned Uhlenbrock, 1:43.

138: Marwell, WLP, pinned Hillmer, 3:17.

160: Stanion, FVL, pinned Petit, 1:27.

170: Smith, WLP, pinned Jedley, 1:27.

182: Donnie, FVL, pinned Knittel, 3:27.

195: Choy, FVL, pinned Wolf, 0:09.

220: James, FVL, pinned Krowas, 2:37.

285: Krause, WLP, pinned Kamps, 2:27.

132, 145, 152: FVL won forfeit.

106: Double forfeit.

