JANESVILLE — Jefferson senior Courtney Draeger and freshman Payton Schmidt easily carded the best scores of the day to lead the Eagles girls golf team to a win at a triangular Thursday at Riverside Golf Course in Janesville.

Jefferson totaled a team score of 378 — with Draeger shooting an 83 and Schmidt a 84. No other players finished their round under 100.

Beloit Turner was second (439) and Janesville Parker was third (450).

Draeger shot a 41 on the front nine and a 42 on the back, while Schmidt scored a 43 on the front and a 41 on the back. Val Schamens (103) and Ainsley Howard (108) rounded out the team’s score.

“A great day of golf and weather finally, the girls played well for the first 18 round of the year,” Jefferson girls golf coach Jeff Schmidt said. “Courtney and Payton had really solid rounds overall. Payton had a triple on hole No. 4 but had nothing over a bogey the rest of the way.

“Great to get an 18-hole meet in before the conference tournament next Tuesday. The girls are looking forward to it.”

Jefferson competes at the Rock Valley Conference tournament on Tuesday at Lake Mills Golf Course starting at 9 a.m.

