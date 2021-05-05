LAKE MILLS — Jenna Shadoski's walk-off walk capped a furious Lakeside Lutheran comeback in an 8-7 Capitol North victory over Columbus at LLHS on Tuesday.
Lakeside trailed 7-1 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning, but scored three runs in both the sixth and seventh to send the game to extras.
After a scoreless top of the eighth, Shadoski drew a bases-loaded walk with two outs to end the contest.
Abby Meis drove in two runs off a pair of hits for the Warriors. Nora Statz scored three times and collected two hits. Kylee Gnabasik and Shadoski both recorded a pair of hits in the victory.
Kieghtan Rank pitched all eight innings for Lakeside, striking out three while allowing three earned runs.
"This was a great come-from-behind win," Lakeside Lutheran softball coach Matthew Doering said. "Any extra-inning win is always a big boost for a team.
"The girls did a great job of staying focused and battling to the end. We had a rough inning in the middle of the game, but Kieghtan Rank kept battling and threw well. Our defense really came up big in the last half of the game.
"Offensively we got going late. In the eighth, we really worked the count and Greta Pingel's two-out double kept us alive. Kylee Gnabasik, Olyvia Uecker and Jenna Shadoski (RBI walk to end the game) all had great at-bats to work out the win."
Lakeside travels to face Lodi on Thursday at 5 p.m.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 8, COLUMBUS 7
Columbus 300 400 00 — 7 10 3
Lakeside 010 003 31 — 8 10 2
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — C: Smedema 6-7-1-1-5; LL: Rank 8-10-3-0-3.
Leading hitters — C: Hayes 2x4 (2B), Peck 2x4, Kelm 2x4 (2B); LL: Gnabasik 2x4 (2B), Shadoski 2x4 (2B), Statz 2x4, Meis 2x4, Pingel 2B.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.