There was every reason to believe Reece Kamrath could succeed playing varsity quarterback based on how he performed against Janesville Craig in Week 3.
He just needed the other 10 guys around him to do their jobs.
Thrust into the starting role in a make or break homecoming game against Milton, the Watertown sophomore got everything he needed from the supporting cast and led the Goslings to a 34-25 victory over the Red Hawks on Friday at Landsverk Field.
Kamrath completed 14-of-23 passes for 248 yards and four touchdowns as Watertown kept its playoff hopes alive and improved to 3-2 and 2-2 in the Badger-Large.
The son of Watertown football coach Benji Kamrath, who starred at Mayville in the late 1990s before playing at the University of Minnesota, made the old man proud with dime after dime in the vertical passing attack. Senior receiver Nathan Kehl caught two touchdown passes and ran for a third score. Senior receiver Christian Rhodes hauled in a 75-yarder on his way to a career-best 112 yards receiving. Sophomore receivers Zach Scher and Landon Fendt also contributed on a night where passing complemented rushing and underclassmen complemented a senior-heavy group.
"It felt great,” Reece Kamrath said. "I’ve honestly been dreaming of this forever. I always want to make him proud. I don’t know, I just feel really good about tonight.”
His father felt the same way.
"That was fun,” coach Kamrath said. "It was a fun night. Reece had to step up and he did. He did a really good job. They chose to bring six or seven and play press coverage, and we were able to hit on a number of fades tonight. Our guys got open and he did a good job of putting them on the money.
"Like I said before this game, it’s all 11 guys doing their job and they did. I am proud of him and I am proud of some other sophomores who came in and stepped up, like Zach Scher and Landon Fendt as well. Christian Rhodes and Brady Martin and Aden Clark and Nathan Kehl all did a great job, too. I thought Taylor Walter ran really tough. They brought a lot of pressure and he still ran through some tackles (and finished with 95 yards on 18 carries). It was a team effort tonight offensively.”
Fall weather finally started to creep in as the temperature dipped into the low 60s with windy drizzle at kickoff.
Milton (2-4, 1-3) struggled with the elements on the opening series, fumbling two snaps before Rhodes came up with a sack on third-and-long to force a punt. The Goslings took over at Milton’s 39 and scored in just two plays. Walter picked up 17 yards on his first carry of the night, and then Kamrath hit Kehl on a 22-yard fade route. Matthew Marchant’s extra point put Watertown up 7-0 with 8 minutes, 17 seconds left in the opening quarter.
The Red Hawks faced the prospect of another three-and-out, but head coach Rodney Wedig made a gusty call on fourth-and-4 from his own 32. Junior quarterback Brayden Bastian swung the ball out to senior running back Zack Bothun, who picked up 18 yards to extend the drive.
Milton marched to Watertown’s 7 before stalling on downs, but the field position flip paid off. The Goslings punted the ball back to the Red Hawks to end the first quarter, and they drove 54 yards for the game-tying score.
Bothun capped the drive with another clutch fourth down play, busting through tackles on a fourth-and-2 from the 20 for the first of his four touchdowns on the night. Garrett Bladl’s extra point tied it at 7-7 with 8:22 left in the half.
The shootout that was shaping up was reminiscent of Watertown’s win over Beaver Dam in Week 4, when senior quarterback Caleb Huff returned from a leg injury in the loss to Janesville Craig to throw two deep scoring strikes that proved to the be difference. When Huff suffered a season-ending broken collarbone at Waunakee last week, the job fell to Kamrath again. His receivers were ready.
Walters gained five yards on Watertown’s next play from scrimmage and then Kamrath went back over the top for Rhodes, who got behind press coverage for the 75-yard score. Marchant’s kick made it 14-7 with 7:27 to go in the half.
"I love the receivers I am throwing to right now,” Reece Kamrath said. "It’s great. All I’ve got to do is throw the ball up there and they’ll go get it. The fades were there, and then we were really liking the outs out there. They were just wide open, unless a linebacker came over, but otherwise, it was great. The run game was doing well. Taylor ran amazingly. Our line was doing great. Our line is amazing.”
Junior linebacker Tanner Peirick came up big on Milton’s next series, tackling running back Gabriel Natalie for a loss to set up a third down incompletion. The Red Hawks punted this time, and the Goslings went back to the air in a seven-play, 80-yard drive. Walter gained 20 yards on a swing pass, Rhodes picked up 19 on a slant route and a pass interference call moved the ball to Milton’s 40, where Kamrath delivered a strike to Scher in stride for his third TD pass of the night. Though the point after was no good, the Goslings led 20-7 with 3:59 to go in the half.
"They run a heavy blitz package,” Watertown senior center Cameron Libick said. "We’re always going to have one guy unguarded, so it’s a really tough thing, but we have to always just slide over and give the quarterback as much time as possible.”
Libick closed out the half with a one-man production everyone enjoys: Big man running with the football.
Milton attempted a hook-and-lateral play on the final play of the half near midfield. Libick ended up catching the lateral on the deflection, ran through a lineman’s tackle attempt and took it 30 yards before Bastian hauled him down to end the half.
"It got tipped, I caught it and I honestly was just shocked,” Libick said. "I didn’t know what to do for a second. (I ran for 30 yards), but it didn’t feel like it. I just felt so slow. I was thinking sprint, sprint, sprint, but I felt so slow.”
Milton made sure the second half was no laughing matter. Bothun (24 carries, 213 yards) busted off touchdown runs of 64 and 50 yards and forced the Goslings to keep up the scoring to protect the lead. Kehl answered Bothun’s second touchdown of the night with his second score, a 30-yarder from Kamrath to make it 27-13 with 9:58 left in the third quarter. Walter set things up nicely with a 38-yard run on the previous play.
"We had to switch things up a little bit after Caleb went down,” Kehl said. "Reece stepped into that position very well. He performed. He just threw the ball where it needed to be and we made plays when we had to and won the game. (The deep throws were) just fade routes. Just run deep. They were switching up their coverages all game. They were trying to position their cornerbacks differently to stop the fade, but obviously, it didn’t work.”
Bothun and Kehl traded scores again from there. After Bothun ran through tackles to score on a fourth-and-3 from midfield, the Goslings marched 75 yards. Kamrath completed four passes covering 53 yards on the drive — a screen pass to Walter covering 22 yards, another slant for Rhodes gaining 19 and two completions to Fendt good for 15 yards. Kehl, who alternated at quarterback with Huff to start last season, finished the drive out of the wildcat formation with a 4-yard TD run up the gut to make it 34-19 with 30 seconds left in the third quarter.
It was just like old times for Kehl.
"That was fun,” Kehl said. "We were fully prepared for that. We knew Reece wasn’t going to be the same as Caleb was running, so we had that aspect, too. It was great to get a rushing touchdown again.”
From there, the defense just had to make enough plays to run out the clock. Kehl broke up a pass near the goal line to a receiver seven inches taller than him. That drive stalled on downs.
"He jumped for it, I jumped for it, it was in his hands and I just swiped it out of his hands,” Kehl said.
The next drive stalled on downs after a holding penalty wiped out a touchdown pass. Junior defensive back James Babbs foiled a fourth-and-46 with a jarring hit on a completion well short of the sticks.
Senior linebacker Brady Martin made the next big play, planting Bothun in the backfield for a loss on a fourth-and-2 play near midfield. The Goslings would punt again after Kehl was forced to run down a high snap on a third-and-5 play.
"That was scary,” Kehl said. "I was like all right, I’m going to get this first down and then, oh shoot."
Milton would finally get in after receiver Gage Haske caught a 27-yard pass to set up Bothun’s 1-yard plunge with just over two minutes remaining. Trailing by nine and needing a two-point conversion to make the ensuing onside kick relevant, the Red Hawks went to Bothun one more time. This time, Libick met him at the line and dropped him to close this one out.
"It felt amazing,” Libick said. "All game, I was getting so close. It felt so good, last play of the game to seal the game, just get that tackle. We practiced hard all week. We don’t have the numbers everybody else does, but we deal with what we have and come ready to perform.”
Coach Kamrath could finally exhale after that play.
“I joked around with the kids after,” coach Kamrath said. “How many times have I said, this is for the game, and we found ourselves (having to do it over and over). We had three possessions there where we had to find a way to get some stops. Our kids played for the most part really well defensively. Their running back is really tough. He ran through a number of tackles. They were good up front. They went double tight and came right at us and there were times where we won, and times where we lost, but overall, just a really good team effort. I am really proud of our kids for stepping up tonight and overcoming some injuries. It was a lot of fun to coach.”
Marchant finished 4-of-5 on extra points and got away some terrific directional punts ahead of a heavy Milton rush that nearly got home a couple times.
Watertown returns to Monterey Stadium to take on Janesville Parker next Friday. Parker is 1-5 and 0-4 in conference following a 27-23 loss to Janesville Craig.
WATERTOWN 34, MILTON 25
Milton 0 7 12 6 — 25
Watertown 7 13 14 0 — 34
First Quarter
W — Kehl 22 pass from Kamrath (Marchant kick)
Second Quarter
M — Bothun 20 run (Bladl kick)
W — Rhodes 75 pass from Kamrath (Marchant kick)
W — Scher 40 pass from Kamrath (kick failed)
Third Quarter
M — Bothun 64 run (kick failed)
W — Kehl 30 pass from Kamrath (Marchant kick)
M — Bothun 50 run (pass failed)
W — Kehl 3 run (Marchant kick)
Fourth Quarter
M — Bothun 1 run (run failed)
Team statistics — First downs, M 14, W 9. By rush: M 10, W 3. By pass: M 3, W 5. By penalty: M 1, W 1. Total offense: M 321, W 355. Rushing: M 37-248, W 21-81. Passing: M 73, W 248. Fumbles-lost: M 2-1, W 1-0. Penalties: M 5-59, W 5-40
Individual statistics — Rushing: M, Bothun 24-213; W, Walter 18-95. Passing (comp.-att.int.) — M, Bastian 8-22-0; W, Kamrath 14-23-0. Receiving: M Haske 3-43; W, Rhodes 3-112, Kehl 2-52, Wendt 4-37, Scher 1-40
