EVANSVILLE — Tyler Danielson pitched an efficient complete-game as the Eagles made quick work of the host Blue Devils in a Rock Valley Conference game on Friday.
Danielson pitched all five innings in the shortened game, throwing 61 pitches while allowing two hits.
Offensively, Jefferson (13-2, 11-1 in conference) scored four and five runs in the first and second inning, respectively. Aaron Heine and Tyler Butina tied for a game-high with three RBIs each. Heine homered in the victory and also scored three times.
Haygen Miller touched home plate twice and collected two hits out of the leadoff spot.
JEFFERSON 11, EVANSVILLE 0
Jefferson 450 20 — 11 11 0
Evansville 000 00 — 0 2 2
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — J: Danielson 5-2-0-1-1; E: Karnes 3-2-0-1-1.
Leading hitters — J: Miller 2x2, Butina 2x3 (2B), I. HOffman 2x3, Heine 2x2 (HR), Fairfield 2B; E: Braunschwieg 2B.
