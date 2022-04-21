WAUNAKEE — Watertown surrendered two unearned runs in a 2-0 loss to Waunakee on Thursday.
The Goslings got two hits each from Evan Sellnow and Ayden Schauer, with Schauer hitting a pair of doubles. But the rest of the lineup had just two hits combined.
Despite a seven strikeout performance over six innings in which he allowed just four hits, Damon Lee took the loss.
“Damon Lee pitched a great game and kept us in it,” Watertown baseball coach Andy Cashin said. “I thought we did some good things tonight, but we still have to find a way to make the routine plays and have more timely hitting with runners in scoring position.”
Watertown (4-3, 2-3 Badger East) travels to play Beaver Dam in a doubleheader on Saturday.
WAUNAKEE 2, WATERTOWN 0
Watertown 000 000 0 — 0 6 2
Waunakee 010 001 X — 2 4 1
WP: Lory
LP: Lee
Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — Lehman 4-0-0-, Sellnow 4-0-2-0, Martin 3-0-0-0, Schauer 3-0-2-0, T. Walter 3-0-0-0, Jonson 1-0-0-0, Hinkes 0-0-0-0, Haumschild 3-0-1-0, Clifford 3-0-0-0, Kehl 3-0-1-0 Totals 27-0-6-0
Waunakee (ab-r-h-rbi) — J. Shepski 2-0-1-0, Schmidt 2-0-0-0, Rickett 2-1-2-0, L. Shepski 3-0-0-0, Ducharme 1-0-0-0, Nordloh 3-1-0-0, Kuhn 2-0-0-0, Nelson 0-0-0-0, Lory 2-0-1-1, King 2-0-0-0, James 2-0-0-0 Totals 21-2-4-1
2B — W (Schauer 2), Wk (Rickett, Lory)
Pitching — HO: Lee (W) 4 in 6, J. Shelpski (Wk) 1 in 2, Nelson (Wk) 1 in 1, Lory (Wk) 4 in 4. R: Lee (W0 2, J. Shepski (Wk) 0, Nelson (Wk) 0, Lory (Wk) 0. SO: Lee (W) 7, J. Shepski (Wk) 1, Nelson (Wk) 1, Lory (Wk) 6. BB: Lee (W) 3, J. Shepski (Wk) 1, Nelson (Wk) 0, Lory (Wk) 2
