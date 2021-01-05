MILTON — Watertown’s wrestlers won six matches and took advantage of three forfeits in a 44-23 victory over Badger South rival Milton on Tuesday.
Finn Muligan opened the dual with a 5-3 decision at 106 pounds.
"Finn wrested a really tight match,” Watertown wrestling coach RJ Dilcher said. “He’s been working really hard in the weight room. He’s had to bump up a lot earlier in the season. Now, he’s weighing in at 106 and taking care of business.”
Oscar Wilkowski bumped up to 132 pounds and recorded a pin.
“He’s been listening and taking advice,” Dilcher said. “Last year, he was a little bullheaded. Now, he’s started to buy in. It’s showing on the mat. He got a late pin for us, and an extra bonus point."
Walker Wichman scored an 11-0 major decision at 138.
“He’s another guy who just needs to listen a little bit more, but he’s working hard in the room and he’s a great leader on the bench in a dual meet,” Dilcher said.
Owen Zingler also won a major decision t 145.
“He is coming through this year as a junior and having a huge year,” Dilcher said. "Last year, he was really hesitant on his feet. This year, he has a lot of confidence coming out and he got a huge victory for us. It should be a fun postseason."
Braden Holleman picked up his first varsity win with a 5-0 decision at 182
“That’s a huge freshman win,” Dilcher said. “He won 5-0 versus an upperclassman. He dominated the match."
Heavyweight Noah Dominguez won by fall to close out the meet.
"Noah Dominguez wrested great,” Dilcher said. “He hit a high crotch to take the guy down. He got the fall on top and sealed the dual meet in nice fashion. Assistant coach (Alex Nachtigall, a former WHS heavyweight) was really excited for him. Super happy with the effort."
Watertown hosts Fort Atkinson on Friday, Jan. 15 at 7 p.m.
WATERTOWN 44, MILTON 23
106 — Finn Muligan (W) dec. Daniel Stewart (M) 5-3
113 — Tyler Rateike (M) dec. Noe Ugalde (W) 3-0
120 — Matt Haldiman (M) pinned Emilio Hernandez (W) at 3:40
126 — Hector Ayala (W) received forfeit
132 — Oscar Wilkowski (W) pinned Lukaas Harms (M) at 4:40
138 — Walker Wichman (W) major dec. Hunter Kieliszewski (M) 11-0
145 — Owen Zingler (W) major dec. Tyler Dunham (M) 10-2
152 — Justin Sanchez (M) dec. Kasey Logan (W) 7-1
160 — Aeoden Sinclair (M) tech. fall Carson Crom (W) 20-5
170 — Kade Desormeau (M) pinned Brian Kronquist (W) at 2:57
182 — Braden Holleman (W) dec. Andrew Hoard (M) 5-0
195 — Tyler Haberstetzer (W) received forfeit
220 — Obyron Lee (W) received forfeit
285 — Noah Dominguez (W) pinned Caleb Peters (M) at 3:34
