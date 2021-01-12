EAST TROY — The Jefferson girls basketball team moved to 11-0 on the season with a 53-38 road victory versus East Troy on Tuesday in a Rock Valley Conference game.
Jefferson was led by senior guard Ainsley Howard — who made three 3-pointers and went a perfect 6-for-6 from the free throw line. Josie Peterson added nine points in the victory that saw the Eagles hold the Trojans to 18 points in the first half en route to building a five-point lead at the halftime break.
Jefferson hosts McFarland on Friday at 7:15 p.m.
JEFFERSON 53, EAST TROY 38
Jefferson 23 30 — 53
East Troy 18 20 — 38
JEFFERSON (fg ftm-fta pts) — Madden 2 0-2 6; Messman 3 0-0 6; Howard 4 6-6 17; S. Peterson 0 1-2 1; Dearborn 1 2-4 5; Helmink 1 0-3 2; Johnson 1 0-3 2; J. Peterson 4 1-1 9; Fox 0 1-2 1. Totals 17 12-22 53.
EAST TROY — Pluess 0 3-4; Aleckson 3 0-0 6; Scurek 5 2-6 12; Nelson 1 0-0 3; Donegan 1 0-2 2; Gulig 1 0-0 2; Golaloowski 2 0-0 4. Totals 14 8-17 38.
3-pointers: J 6 (Madden 2, Howard 3, Dearborn), ET 2 (Lindow, Nelson). Total fouls: J 15, ET 23.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.