JOHNSON CREEK — Garrett Clark and Louis White recorded pins for Dodgeland’s wrestlers in a 38-36 Trailways victory over Johnson Creek on Thursday.

Clark won by fall in the first period at 138, as did White in just 14 seconds at 220 for the Trojans, who also received four forfeits plus one team point per criteria.

Johnson Creek got pins from Conner Gerstner at 113, Domonic Raabe at 160 and Cohen Schmidt at 195.

DODGELAND 38, JOHNSON CREEK 36

106 — William Mattert (JC) received forfeit

113 — Connor Gerstner (JC) pinned Madison Wagner (D) at 2:58

120 — Double Forfeit

126 — Braxton Kohn (D) received forfeit

132 — Dylan Kohn (D) received forfeit

138 — Garrett Clark (D) pinned Noah Westrich (JC) at 1:11

145 — Gedmon Mikolainis (D) received forfeit

152 — Anton Mikolanis (D) received forfeit

*160 — Domonic Raabe (JC) pinned Nathan Johnson (D) at 5:15

170 — Double Forfeit

182 — Gurianderpal Khasria (JC) received forfeit

195 — Cohen Schmidt (JC) pinned Collin Remington (D) at 1:25

220 — Louie White (D) pinned Devon Klingman (JC) at 0:14

285 — Kevin Morales (JC) received forfeit

