Bella Herman
Johnson Creek senior pitcher Bella Herman was named the Player of the Year in Trailways South all-conference softball voting held recently.

 Kevin Wilson

Senior pitcher Bella Herman was named Player of the Year in Trailways South all-conference softball voting held recently.

Herman, junior infielder Lexi Swanson and senior catcher Kaiyli Thompson all made the first team for Johnson Creek. Junior Hannah Budig made the second team. Freshmen Jenna Fincutter and Hailey Kvalheim received honorable mention.

Herman was second in the conference on the wins list with 15 and led the Bluejays in batting with a .481 average. In 112 2/3 innings on the mound, Herman allowed 59 runs (40 earned) on 109 hits for an earned run average of 2.49. She finished with 134 strikeouts compared to just 34 walks.

Swanson led the Bluejays in RBIs with 25, tied Herman for the team lead in hits with 38 and had the team’s second highest batting average at .447. Fincutter was second on the team in RBIs with 24.

Thompson and Budig each had 31 hits. Budig and Fincutter each had four homers while Thompson had three. Budig also had four triples.

Dodgeland/Hustisford had six players recognized. Senior Autumn Soter was named to the first team. Senior Mya Schreier made the second team. Seniors Abbey Petges and Lily Holder, and sophomores Morgan Kehl and Kira Schall received honorable mention.

Kehl led D/H in batting average (.467), followed by Schreier (.448). Schall led the team in RBIs (19) and stolen bases (12). Kehl had the most pitching wins (5). Schreier led the team in hits (26), followed by Soter (23).

Johnson Creek won the Trailways South with an 8-0 record, followed by Deerfield and Horicon each at 6-2, Parkview at 5-3, Palmyra-Eagle at 5-5, Dodgeland/Hustisford at 4-5, Williams Bay at 2-6, Rio at 1-7 and Fall River at 1-8.

2021 TRAILWAYS SOUTH

ALL CONFERENCE

Softball

First Team

Isabella Herman, Johnson Creek, senior

Alexis Swanson, Johnson Creek, junior

Kaiyli Thompson, Johnson Creek, senior

Dani Ament, Deerfield, senior

Morgan Mack, Deerfield, junior

Alyssa Jacobsen, Horicon, senior

Paige Boeck, Horicon, junior

Autumn Soter, Dodgeland/Hustisford, senior

Sidda Meyers, Parkview, senior

Evelyn Hamberg, Williams Bay, sophomore

Second team

Hannah Budig, Johnson Creek, junior

Ashlee Ballmoos, Deerfield, senior

Hailey Eickoff, Deerfield, senior

Emma Miller, Horicon, junior

Ashley Heine, Horicon, senior

Mya Schreier, Dodgeland/Hustisford, senior

Abbi Butler, Parkview, senior

Ally Fredrick, Palmyra-Eagle, senior

Molly Nettesheim, Palmyra-Eagle, sophomore

Anna Benisch, Rio, freshman

Olivia Fietz, Fall River, freshman

Honorable mention

Jenna Fincutter, Johnson Creek, freshman

Hailey Kvalheim, Johnson Creek, freshman

Grace Brattlie, Deerfield, sophomore

Addison Kapral, Deerfield, sophomore

Lizzy Gibbs, Horicon, freshman

Angelica Bushkie, Horicon, sophomore

Morgan Kehl, Dodgeland/Hustisford, sophomore

Abbey Petges, Dodgeland/Hustisford, senior

Kira Schall, Dodgeland/Hustisford, sophomore

Lilly Holder, Dodgeland/Hustisford, senior

Catelyn Nolan, Parkview, junior

Kylie Stark, Parkview, freshman

Kyla Stacy, Parkview, junior

Christina Stark, Parkview, junior

Madyson Nettesheim, Palmyra-Eagle, junior

Mary Ellen Tiller, Palmyra-Eagle, junior

Annika Olson, Willams Bay, senior

Player of the Year — Isabella Herman, Johnson Creek

