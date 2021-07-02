Senior pitcher Bella Herman was named Player of the Year in Trailways South all-conference softball voting held recently.
Herman, junior infielder Lexi Swanson and senior catcher Kaiyli Thompson all made the first team for Johnson Creek. Junior Hannah Budig made the second team. Freshmen Jenna Fincutter and Hailey Kvalheim received honorable mention.
Herman was second in the conference on the wins list with 15 and led the Bluejays in batting with a .481 average. In 112 2/3 innings on the mound, Herman allowed 59 runs (40 earned) on 109 hits for an earned run average of 2.49. She finished with 134 strikeouts compared to just 34 walks.
Swanson led the Bluejays in RBIs with 25, tied Herman for the team lead in hits with 38 and had the team’s second highest batting average at .447. Fincutter was second on the team in RBIs with 24.
Thompson and Budig each had 31 hits. Budig and Fincutter each had four homers while Thompson had three. Budig also had four triples.
Dodgeland/Hustisford had six players recognized. Senior Autumn Soter was named to the first team. Senior Mya Schreier made the second team. Seniors Abbey Petges and Lily Holder, and sophomores Morgan Kehl and Kira Schall received honorable mention.
Kehl led D/H in batting average (.467), followed by Schreier (.448). Schall led the team in RBIs (19) and stolen bases (12). Kehl had the most pitching wins (5). Schreier led the team in hits (26), followed by Soter (23).
Johnson Creek won the Trailways South with an 8-0 record, followed by Deerfield and Horicon each at 6-2, Parkview at 5-3, Palmyra-Eagle at 5-5, Dodgeland/Hustisford at 4-5, Williams Bay at 2-6, Rio at 1-7 and Fall River at 1-8.
2021 TRAILWAYS SOUTH
ALL CONFERENCE
Softball
First Team
Isabella Herman, Johnson Creek, senior
Alexis Swanson, Johnson Creek, junior
Kaiyli Thompson, Johnson Creek, senior
Dani Ament, Deerfield, senior
Morgan Mack, Deerfield, junior
Alyssa Jacobsen, Horicon, senior
Paige Boeck, Horicon, junior
Autumn Soter, Dodgeland/Hustisford, senior
Sidda Meyers, Parkview, senior
Evelyn Hamberg, Williams Bay, sophomore
Second team
Hannah Budig, Johnson Creek, junior
Ashlee Ballmoos, Deerfield, senior
Hailey Eickoff, Deerfield, senior
Emma Miller, Horicon, junior
Ashley Heine, Horicon, senior
Mya Schreier, Dodgeland/Hustisford, senior
Abbi Butler, Parkview, senior
Ally Fredrick, Palmyra-Eagle, senior
Molly Nettesheim, Palmyra-Eagle, sophomore
Anna Benisch, Rio, freshman
Olivia Fietz, Fall River, freshman
Honorable mention
Jenna Fincutter, Johnson Creek, freshman
Hailey Kvalheim, Johnson Creek, freshman
Grace Brattlie, Deerfield, sophomore
Addison Kapral, Deerfield, sophomore
Lizzy Gibbs, Horicon, freshman
Angelica Bushkie, Horicon, sophomore
Morgan Kehl, Dodgeland/Hustisford, sophomore
Abbey Petges, Dodgeland/Hustisford, senior
Kira Schall, Dodgeland/Hustisford, sophomore
Lilly Holder, Dodgeland/Hustisford, senior
Catelyn Nolan, Parkview, junior
Kylie Stark, Parkview, freshman
Kyla Stacy, Parkview, junior
Christina Stark, Parkview, junior
Madyson Nettesheim, Palmyra-Eagle, junior
Mary Ellen Tiller, Palmyra-Eagle, junior
Annika Olson, Willams Bay, senior
