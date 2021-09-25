LAKE MILLS – The Lake Mills football team topped visiting Beloit Turner 23-6 in a Capitol Conference game on Friday for its third straight victory.

Junior quarterback Caden Belling was 12-for-17 passing for 126 yards with three touchdowns, one interception for the L-Cats (4-2, 3-1 Capitol).

Lake Mills, which is one win away from being postseason eligible, led 21-0 at halftime. Junior wide receiver JP Rguig caught a two-yard score with 2 minutes, 43 seconds left in the first quarter. With 4:57 left in the second quarter, senior wide receiver Michael Stenbroten had a 22-yard TD grab before junior wide receiver Rex Cassady had a 22-yard scoring reception with 22 seconds left before the break.

Turner (2-4, 0-4) got its points on a seven-yard pass from Sean Fogel to Gavin Frey late in the third.

Sophomore defensive back Matthew Stenbroten sacked Fogel, who was 14-of-29 passing for 189 yards with one touchdown and one interception, in the end zone midway through the fourth for a safety and the final margin.

Senior running back Carson Lund had 145 yards on 11 carries for the L-Cats and Cassady had two catches totaling 54 yards.

The Trojans ran it 22 times for 46 yards while Lake Mills had 31 totes for 184 yards.

Lake Mills travels to face Walworth Big Foot this week.

LAKE MILLS 23, BELOIT TURNER 6

Turner 0 0 6 0 -- 6

Lake Mills 7 14 0 2 -- 23

Scoring plays

LM – Rguig 2 pass from Belling (Hagedorn kick)

LM – Mi. Stenbroten 22 pass from Belling (Hagedorn kick)

LM – Cassady 22 pass from Belling (Hagedorn kick)

T – Frey 7 pass from Fogel (kick failed)

LM – Ma. Stenbroten sacks quarterback for safety

Team statistics

First downs: T 13, LM 11; Rushing attempts-yards: T 22-46, LM 31-184; Passing yards: T 189, LM 126; Fumbles-lost: T 1-0, LM 2-0; Penalties-yardage: T 7-55, LM 4-45.

