Cambridge downs Waterloo in Capitol South opener

CAMBRIDGE — Senior forward Max Heth scored 21 first-half points for Cambridge in a 77-47 Capitol South victory over Waterloo on Thursday.

Heth finished with 28 points for Cambridge (7-5, 1-0 in conference).

Waterloo (1-12, 0-1), playing for the third straight game without leading scorer Eugene Wolff, was led by Ian Ritter and Benny Marshall with nine points each.

Waterloo hosts Parkview on Monday.

Cambridge 77, Waterloo 47

Waterloo 17 30 — 47

Cambridge 46 31 — 77

Waterloo (fg, ft-ft, tp) — Ritter 3, 2-5, 9, Marshall 4, 1-4, 9, Tschanz 2, 0-0, 6, Setz 2, 2-4, 6, Unzueta 2, 2-2, 6, Fiedorowicz 3, 0-4, 6, Ring 1, 0-0, 3, Vgorji 0, 2-4, 2. Totals 17, 9-23, 47.

Cambridge (fg, ft-ft, tp) — Heth 10, 3-3, 28, M. Buckman 6, 0-0, 15, Colts 5, 0-2, 10, N. Buckman 3, 1-2, 8, Schroeder 3, 0-0, 7, Horton 2, 1-2, 6, Brown 1, 1-2, 3. Totals 30, 6-11, 77.

Three pointers — W (Tschanz 2, Ring, Ritter), C (Heth 5, M. Buckman 3, N. Buckman, Horton, Schroeder), W.

Total fouls — W 10, C 17.

Recommended for you

Load comments