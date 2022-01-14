Pirates fall to Cambridge in league opener Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Jan 14, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CAMBRIDGE — Senior forward Max Heth scored 21 first-half points for Cambridge in a 77-47 Capitol South victory over Waterloo on Thursday.Heth finished with 28 points for Cambridge (7-5, 1-0 in conference).Waterloo (1-12, 0-1), playing for the third straight game without leading scorer Eugene Wolff, was led by Ian Ritter and Benny Marshall with nine points each.Waterloo hosts Parkview on Monday.Cambridge 77, Waterloo 47Waterloo 17 30 — 47Cambridge 46 31 — 77Waterloo (fg, ft-ft, tp) — Ritter 3, 2-5, 9, Marshall 4, 1-4, 9, Tschanz 2, 0-0, 6, Setz 2, 2-4, 6, Unzueta 2, 2-2, 6, Fiedorowicz 3, 0-4, 6, Ring 1, 0-0, 3, Vgorji 0, 2-4, 2. Totals 17, 9-23, 47.Cambridge (fg, ft-ft, tp) — Heth 10, 3-3, 28, M. Buckman 6, 0-0, 15, Colts 5, 0-2, 10, N. Buckman 3, 1-2, 8, Schroeder 3, 0-0, 7, Horton 2, 1-2, 6, Brown 1, 1-2, 3. Totals 30, 6-11, 77.Three pointers — W (Tschanz 2, Ring, Ritter), C (Heth 5, M. Buckman 3, N. Buckman, Horton, Schroeder), W.Total fouls — W 10, C 17. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Monterrey not eligible to run as Watertown mayor Wava Lee Wandersee Watertown's 7-Up Bottling preps for sale Area firefighters brave wind, cold to extinguish shed fire Fire chief to retire Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
