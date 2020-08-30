Fort Atkinson edged Watertown’s girls golf team 209 to 211 in a dual meet on Friday morning at the Watertown Country Club.
Senior Sammy Suski led Watertown with a 46.
“Sammy started her round with two triple bogies and a double bogey but then settled down playing the final six holes in only 4 over par, which is more more indicative of her ability,” Watertown girls golf coach Mike Wietor said.
Taylor Kaufmann was next with a 52.
“Considering she scored a 9 on No. 7, that was a wonderful score,” Wietor said. “Taylor is starting to gain some confidence in her game which will help the Goslings going forward.”
Savannah Szalanski shot a 56.
“Without the triple bogey 8 on No. 1 and quintuple bogey 9 on No. 2, this would have been an exceptional round,” Wietor said.
Rounding out the scoring for Watertown was Maddie Fischer with a 57, which like her teammates included a quadruple bogey and a quintuple bogey.
“The girls are showing some promising play but need to learn how to avoid the ‘blowup holes,” Wietor said.
Natalie Kammer shot 42 to earn medalist honors for Fort Atkinson. Brooke Leibman (51), Rachel Edwards (59) and Sara Mepham (57) also scored for the Blackhawks.
JV wins: The Watertown JV team defeated Fort Atkinson. The Goslings were led by Bayleigh Keith and Cheyenne Groll with 60’s.
“Both girls improved there previous scores by multiple strokes,” Wietor said.
Freshman Kennady Groll chipped in with a 70, improving her previous score by 14 strokes in only her second match.
Watertown travels to play Edgewood in a dual match on Wednesday.
JV hosts invite: Watertown hosted a JV Invitational on Thursday at the Watertown Country Club. The event was a 9 Hole Scramble.
1st place: Divine Savior Holy Angels 38
Kate Krueger, Mo Schlifske, Emma Bruckman, Kate Sohn
Second place: Lakeside Lutheran 39
Anachristina Iglesias, Brooke Pankhurst, Liz Loppnow, Breezy Roman
Third place: Watertown “A” 43
Riley Lang, Amanda Gracia, Bayleigh Keith, Cheyenne Groll
Fourth place: Hartford 44
Emily Blankenburg, Rachel Hattori, Amiah Brakob, Kaya Monsignor
