The theme continued, for better and for worse.
Watertown’s boys basketball team spotted longtime rival Oconomowoc the game’s first 11 points and trailed 25-4 midway through the first half, only to trim to the lead to single digits in the closing seconds before halftime. Oconomowoc nevertheless stayed in control and left WHS with a 57-42 victory on Tuesday.
The Goslings once again played shorthanded, and once again refused to fold.
“I’m always going to be happy with that,” Watertown boys basketball coach Jim O’Leary said.
He’s less happy with the turnovers, many of which led to transition points the other way.
“There are so many things that we can do that are my responsibility, that can prevent us from getting in those positions,” O’Leary said. We’ve got to figure that out and do better. We’re going to have to do it ASAP. We can’t wait for everybody to be back. We had too many turnovers that led directly to baskets.”
Junior guard Jake Fisher scored 16 of his game-high 26 points in the first half to spark Oconomowoc (6-6), including a personal eight-point run featuring back-to-back 3s and a halfcourt steal and layup.
“He’s tough and he’s a great example of a guy who lets the game come to him,” O’Leary said. “He waits for his opportunities and take them when they are there. He can hit 3s and he can take it to the basket if you close out hard. That’s tough to guard.”
Junior forward Nathan Gapinski scored eight of his team-high 10 points in the second half, finishing 8-of-8 at the foul line. Junior forward Andrew David helped rally the Goslings in the first half, scoring all seven of his points. Senior guard Patrick Lampe finished with six points. His free throw with 33 seconds left in the first half brought the Goslings to within nine, trailing 27-18. The Raccoons answered on the other end, but senior forward Kaleb Roberts banked in a halfcourt shot at the buzzer to make it a 10-point game at the break.
Greg Galloway added 14 points and Maxx Ninmann added eight for Cooney. Junior guard Trenton Shelton added seven points for Watertown, while junior guard Anthony Bohlman hit two 3s for six points.
It marked the first time O’Leary coached against Oconomowoc, the school where he served as the longtime athletic director and as a varsity boys basketball assistant coach.
“I didn’t make it a big deal and it wasn’t,” O’Leary said. “It’s great to see people you know, but I see people I know all the time. I know (Beaver Dam coach) Tim Ladron and one of his JV assistant coaches. It was another game. It wasn’t weird. It wasn’t special. It wasn’t extraordinary. It was just a game. I am glad to be on the side I am on. I like that bench.”
Watertown (3-6) plays at Reedsburg on Thursday at 7:15 p.m.
OCONOMOWOC 57, WATERTOWN 42
Oconomowoc 31 26 — 57
Watertown 21 21 — 42
Oconomowoc (fg ft-fta pts) — Greg Galloway 5 2-2 14, Jake Fisher 11 0-0 26, Balley 0 1-2 1, Tower 3 2-2 8, Ninmann 4 0-0 8 Totals 23 5-6 57
Watertown (fg ft-fta pts) — Wehner 0 1-2 1, Shelton 3 0-0 7, Lampe 2 1-2 6, Gapinski 1 8-8 10, Bohlman 2 0-0 6, Roberts 2 0-0 5, David 2 3-4 7 Totals 12 13-16 42
Three-point goals — O (Galloway 2, Fisher 4), W (Shelton 1, Lampe 1, Bohlman 2, Roberts 1)
Total fouls — O 12, W 9
