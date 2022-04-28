Watertown’s Cassidy Peplinski rounds third and scores during a game against DeForest on Tuesday. Peplinski had two hits including an RBI triple for the Goslings in a 6-0 win over Hartford on Wednesday at Brandt/Quirk Park.
AJ Johnson tossed a one-hit shutout and Watertown’s softball team backed her with nine hits in a 6-0 win over Hartford on Wednesday at Brandt/Quirk Park.
Watertown (9-2) took a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Olivia Edyvean reached on a fielder’s choice and scored on Cassidy Peplinski’s RBI triple to right.
Leadoff hitter Maggie Strupp got on base in all four of her at-bats and scored three times. She drew leadoff walk in the third inning and scored on Abby Walsh’s RBI groundout to make it 2-0.
In the fourth, Evelyn Rhodes reached on an error, Peplinski singled to left and Strupp drove them both in with a two-run single to center. Drew Hinrichs drove in Strupp with a single to center.
In the sixth, Strupp hit a two-out single and scored on Johnson’s RBI single.
The defense played an error-free game and turned two double plays. Johnson struck out five.
“Nice to see us come back again today and square balls up offensively,” Watertown softball coach Patty Jansen said. “We have been able to put up some runs-which always helps our defense. The infield has been getting a lot of work and have been getting us outs. I can’t ask for any more from that group.
“Together this team has been able to put runs on the board and if we continue to pitch and play defense we will find ourselves with chances to win ball games.”
