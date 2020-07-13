CAMBRIDGE — Michael Grueneberg of Wisconsin Dells won the B & M Electric 50 lap Late Model feature on Saturday night at the Jefferson Speedway.
Grueneberg came from his sixth row starting position to pass current point leader Shaun Scheel, Lake Mills, with two laps remaining to post his second feature victory of the 2020 season. Scheel was nipped at the finish line by Luke Westenberg, Jefferson dropping Scheel to third place in the finishing order. Dylan Schuyler, Jefferson, and Chris Chenoweth, Watertown rounded out the top five.
Ryan Laatsch, Milton and David Malisch, Madison led the starting field to the green flag with Kyle Taylor, Stoughton and Chenoweth, close behind. Malisch took the lead on the second lap with Kyle Smith, Lake Mills and Chenoweth battling for the second spot. Chenoweth took over second on the fourth lap and pulled along side Malisch on lap 6. Chenoweth’s challenge for the lead was thwarted by the events first caution flag, caused when Westenberg, and Seth Reamer, Beaver Dam collided in turn three.
On the restart, Chenoweth fought his way past Malisch and settled into the lead. Meanwhile, intense battles were being waged throughout the field. One of these resulted in the second caution of the event when Stephen Scheel, Lake Mills and Jerry Eckhardt, Johnson Creek came together sending both to the rear of the pack. Chenoweth continued to lead while Shaun Scheel, Grueneberg, and Schuyler started their march to the front. The trio moved past, Malisch and Taylor, and challenged Chenoweth for the lead.
Scheel slowly worked his way past Chenoweth and took the lead with Grueneberg closely behind. The pair waged a spirited battle as the laps wound down with five laps remaining, Grueneberg slipped inside Scheel on the backstretch and was able to take the lead for the first time on lap 47. Scheel fough back but relinquished the lead for good on lap 48. Two laps later Grueneberg took the checkered flag with is hand out the window, clenched in a victorious fist. Westenberg, who had methodically worked his way back to the front, nipped Scheel by a a foot at the line for second place. Scheel came home third, Schuyler fourth, Chenoweth fifth, and Stephen Scheel sixth.
Tony Ciano, Stoughton won the 30 lap Sportsman feature surviving a late race challenge from Randy Breunig, Columbus. Tim Coley, Madison, was third, Bobby Selsing, Fort Atkinson, fourth and Tyler DePorter fifth.
Tyler Deschaine, Loves Park Il. won the 20 lap international class feature with Nick Schmidt, Watertown second, Neil Higgins, Watertown, third, Josh Marx, Dousman, fourth, and Josh Rusch, Helenville, fifth.
Nick Bruley, Johnson Creek, won the 25 lap Hobby Stock feature that was marred by a serious accident involving, Jim Tate Jr., Doylestown, Jared Vike, Lannon, Jordan Lamb, Fort Atkinson, and Dustin Ward, Beaver Dam. No drivers were injured in the event. Vike recovered from the carnage to finish second, Christian Janssen, Lake Geneva, third and Jimmy Robinson, Beloit, fourth.
Bill Reynolds, Watertown, won the 12 lap Road Warrior feature, with Garrett Meister, Beaver Dam Second, Jim Ronspiez, third, and Mathew Thoma, Jefferson, fourth.
Karter Stark, Marshall, won the 12 lap Bandit feature, with Nick Schmidt, Watertown second, Matt Krinke, Watertown, third, and Chris Gottschalk, Fort Atkinson fourth.
Next Saturday Night Papa Murphy’s Pizza presents the TUNDRA SUPER LATE MODELS in a full program of fast dashes, qualifying races, last chance race and a 75 lap feature event. Legends, Bandolero’s, and Bandits also on the card.
Time trials start at 5 p.m. with the first race beginning at 7 p.m.
