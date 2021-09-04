MARKESAN — Waterloo battled back from a 14-0 halftime deficit, but Markesan held on for a 22-14 Eastern Suburban Conference victory on Friday.
The Pirates pulled within two on senior running back Eugene Wolff’s 6-yard TD run in the third quarter and sophomore quarterback Cal Hush’s 16-yard TD pass to Ryan Sturgill in the fourth quarter. Waterloo failed on both conversion attempts, and Markesan put the game away with a 53-yard TD run.
Wolff rushed 34 times for 124 yards. Hush completed 9-of-20 passes for 158 yards. Trevor Firari caught three passes for 90 yards. Sturgill added two catches for 43 yards.
Antonio Unzueta and Wolff each had six tackles to lead the Pirates defensively.
Waterloo travels to face Marshall next Friday.
MARKESAN 22, WATERLOO 12
Waterloo 0 0 6 6 — 12
Markesan 6 8 0 8 — 22
M — 90 run (run failed)
M — 1 run (two-point run)
W — Wolff (6 run (kick failed)
W — Sturgill 16 pass from Hush (run failed)
M — 53 run (two-point run)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.