JEFFERSON — The Jefferson girls tennis team earned a 4-3 victory over visiting McFarland in a Rock Valley dual on Monday.
The Eagles (6-1 overall) earned two points apiece in singles and doubles.
Laura Traver, Jefferson’s No. 2 singles player, earned a 6-0, 6-1 decision over Sarah Kopp.
“Laura was her usual steady self. She didn’t make many mistakes, kept the ball in play and had some nice winning angle shots,” Jefferson girls tennis coach Steve Rogers said.
Alexa Medina, the Eagles’ No. 3 player, was a 6-3, 6-3 victor over Natalie Curtis.
“Alexa Medina won a nice match,” Rogers explained. “Won the first set fairly easily and was down 3-0 in second set before coming back to win six in a row. Was proud of her for hanging in there tough and coming through.”
McFarland’s Laura Maudlin defeated Gracie Niebler 6-2, 6-3 at the No. 1 singles flight while Abigail Komro beat Alivia Dearborn 6-3, 6-4 at the No. 4 spot.
In doubles, Jefferson’s top tandem of Eden Dempsey and Meghan Magner defeated Lexi Kohn and Sadie Bartzen 6-4, 7-5.
“Eden and Meghan were behind both sets,” Rogers said. “They were behind 5-4 in the second set and came back to win three in a row. They are good athletes and live in the moment. We have a lot of confidence in them when the match is tight.”
The Eagles’ other doubles point came from the No. 3 flight where Brittney Mengel and Jordan Kolehouse topped Hannah Johnson and Kylie Babcock 6-3, 6-2.
“Mengel and Kolehouse were great at three doubles,” Rogers said. “They had good points and complement each other well. Jordan comes to the net and puts the ball away. Brittney is adept at staying on the baseline and doing what she needs to do so the net person doesn’t get the ball.”
The Spartans’ Kimiya Pournik and Lauren Shields got past Emily Carlson and Lilly Duddeck 2-6, 6-3, 10-8 in the other match.
“Carlson and Duddeck had a nice first set and lost a tough 10-8 super tiebreaker in third set,” Rogers said.
Jefferson hosts Columbus this afternoon for a dual starting at 4:15 p.m.
JEFFERSON 4,
MCFARLAND 3
Singles: Maudlin, M, def. Niebler, 6-2, 6-3; Traver, J, def. Kopp, 6-0, 6-1; Medina, J, def. Curtis, 6-3, 6-3; Komro, M, def. Dearborn, 6-3, 6-4.
Doubles: Dempsen/Magner, J, def. Kohn/Bartzen 6-4, 7-5; Pournik/Shields, M, def. Carlson/Duddeck, 2-6, 6-3, 10-8; Mengel/Kolehouse, J, def. Johnson/Babcock 6-3, 6-2.
