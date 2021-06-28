JOHNSON CREEK — Brandon Egnarski had three hits and three RBIs for the Neosho Rockets in a 15-6 Rock River League victory over the Johnson Creek Pioneers on Sunday at Firemen’s Park.
Johnson Creek grabbed a 5-3 lead through three innings before Neosho answered with three runs in the fourth and two in the fifth to take the lead for good.
Michael Knutson hit two doubles in his first two at-bats and Chris Donaldson hit a solo homer for Johnson Creek. Brent Young hit a solo shot for Neosho in the third.
Bradley Wittnebel struggled early, but settled in to earn the decision. He allowed six runs (three earned) on 10 hits with six strikeouts and four walks over eight innings. John Sprtel pitched a scoreless ninth in relief. Ryan Molini took the loss for Johnson Creek.
Robby Proehl, Jacob Bickert, Zach Brewer and Zach Lauersdorf each drove in two runs for the Rockets. Knutson drove in two for the Pioneers.
NEOSHO 15, JOHNSON CREEK 6
Neosho 111 320 304 — 15 14 2
Johnson Creek 131 000 010 — 6 11 1
WP: Wittnebel
LP: Molini
Neosho (ab-r-h-rbi) — Egnarski 5-3-3-3, Gellar 4-1-2-0, Proehl 6-1-1-2, Young 3-2-1-1, Jacobson 4-2-1-1, Beyer 4-0-0-0, Bickert 1-1-1-2, Wessels 4-2-2-0, Brewer 2-0-1-2, Johnson 4-2-1-0, Lauersdorf 3-1-1-2, Wittnebel 0-0-0-0 Totals 40-15-14-13
Johnson Creek (ab-r-h-rbi) — Molini 4-2-1-0, Knutson 4-2-2-2, Cordova 4-0-1-0, Mares 5-0-1-1, Oestreicher 5-0-2-0, Lauersdorf 3-0-0-1, Kircher 1-0-0-0, Hartwig 5-0-1-0, Donaldson 3-2-3-1, Olszewski 4-0-0-0, Molini 0-0-0-0 Totals 39-6-11-5
2B — N (Gellar, Jacobson, Wessels, Brewer, Johnson), JC (Knutson)
HR – N (Young), JC (Donaldson)
Pitching — HO: Wittnebel (N) 10 in 8, Sprtel (N) 1 in 1, Molini (JC) 8 in 4.2, Braunschweig (JC) 3 in 3.1, Olszewski (JC) 3 in 1. R: Wittnebel (N) 6, Sprtel (N) 0, Molini (JC) 8, Braunschweig (JC) 3, Olszewski (JC) 4. SO: Wittnebel (N) 6, Sprtel (N) 1, Molini (JC) 1, Braunschweig (JC) 2, Olszewski (JC) 0. BB: Wittnebel (N) 4, Sprtel (N) 0, Molini (JC) 4, Braunschweig (JC) 2, Olszewski (JC) 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.