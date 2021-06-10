WALWORTH — Brady Gotto came up less than a half a second short of sweeping all three of the dash events as the Jefferson boys track and field team captured the conference crown at the Rock Valley Meet Wednesday at Big Foot High School.
“We are so proud of how our athletes competed,” Jefferson track and field coach Douglas Siegert said. “This was by far the hottest meet of the year.”
Gotto won the 100-meter dash with a time of 11 seconds and also sprinted to the top spot in the 400-meter dash with a time of 49.65. The Jefferson junior came up just short in the 200-meter dash, clocking in with a time of 22.60, good for second. Beloit Turner’s Camden Combs finished first with a 22.26.
Gotto’s impressive day helped the Eagles to 164 points, comfortably ahead of Evansville’s second-place score of 93. Whitewater took seventh with 58 points.
Brodhead/Juda captured the girls title with 143 points, while Jefferson earned runner-up honors with 114.5 points. Whitewater was a spot behind in third with 96 points.
Noah Schultz captured the shot put title with a toss of 47 feet, 4 inches. He finished third in discus with a 129-03.
The Eagles dominated hurdles action as Taylor Phillips and Nicholas Hottinger finished first and second in the 110-meter hurdles, respectively. Phillips clocked in at 16.70, edging out Hottinger’s 16.79.
It was the same story in the 300-meter hurdles, as Phillips won with a time of 41.20. Hottinger was the runner-up with a 43.98.
Sawyer Thorp won the 800-meter run title with a time of 1:59.92. The Jefferson junior just edged out Whitewater senior Trenten Zahn, who timed in second at 2:00.01.
The Eagle boys also earned a conference championship in the 1,600-meter relay with the winning time of 3:32.78. The relay was made up of Preston Rutherford, Eddy Rodriguez, Thorp and Phillips.
For the Jefferson girls, it was field events and relays that helped the Eagles to their second-place finish.
Ayianna Johnson won the shot put with a throw of 38-05 and also captured the discus title with a 115-06.
Ayianna Johnson had a great day placing first in shot and disc,” Siegert said.
The Eagles — led by Nora Wichman, Ava Gallardo, Ahna Kammer and Makenzie Hottinger — won the 1,600-meter relay with a time of 4:28.09. In the 3,200-meter relay, Gallardo, Kammer, Wichman and Emily Hollenberger teamed up for the winning time of 11:13.18.
Runner-up finishes for Jefferson included Hottinger (1,600-meter run, 5:45.27), Ainsley Howard (pole vault, 9-00) and Johnson (triple jump, 32-10.5).
The Eagles host a WIAA Division 2 regional on Monday at 3:30 p.m.
Team scores (boys) — Jefferson 164; Evansville 93; McFarland 75.5; Walworth Big Foot 73.5; Brodhead/Juda 60; Clinton 59; Whitewater 58; Beloit Turner 45; Edgerton 36; East Troy 25.
Team scores (girls) — Brodhead/Juda 143; Jefferson 114.5; Whitewater 96; Walworth Big Foot 94; McFarland 67; Clinton 54; East Troy 50; Edgerton 28.5; Beloit Turner 28; Evansville 16.
