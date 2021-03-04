LAKE MILLS — The galvanizing moment came in the locker room on the night of February 2.
The L-Cats had just suffered a second double-digit loss against Lakeside Lutheran, one that essentially took away any chance of winning the Capitol North Conference.
Since, Lake Mills has pushed the pedal down, roaring full speed ahead.
The next stop is the state tournament, where the third-seeded Lake Mills boys basketball team will take on second-seeded Pewaukee in a WIAA Division 2 state semifinal at the La Crosse Center on Saturday at 12:25 p.m.
“After that loss to Lakeside, we kind of had a turning point moment in the locker room after the game,” ninth-year Lake Mills boys basketball coach Steve Hicklin said. “Talked about ‘how do you want your story to end?' Still have a lot to accomplish.
“You guys determine how this season is going to play out. Really been focused, playing well and playing together since that moment. That really is the turning point in the season and why we’re still playing.”
Lake Mills closed the regular season with four wins in a six-day stretch, including a 72-68 decision against Delafield St. John’s Northwestern Academies on Feb. 11.
The team claimed its first regional title since 2017 after convincing efforts against Whitewater (in the semifinal) and Stoughton (in the final).
The L-Cats (23-5) then pushed their win streak to seven games with a closer-than-it-appears 65-51 victory over Wisconsin Dells in the sectional semifinals.
Some 44 hours later, the group punched its ticket to state with an epic 56-55 win in the sectional final at Monroe on senior forward Charlie Bender’s difficult reverse finish inside surrounded by four Cheesemakers with five seconds left.
“We were preparing to be in the Division 3 field and got moved up,” senior point guard Drew Stoddard said. “We were worried there were a bunch of bigger teams, but we were prepared, came in and fought for it.”
The unit took a little bit of time to find its footing out of the gates, opening the campaign 5-4. Quarantines and players who had just endured the rigors a football season played a role in that. The L-Cats’ regional football championship win over Lakeside culminated a mere four days before hoops got underway on an early Monday morning.
Putting together consistent, continuant offense without giveaways was an early-season hurdle. The coaching staff resorted to charting each possession to track screen percentages and how ball reversals affected the outcome of a trip. The numbers spoke for themselves.
“Early in the year, we needed more ball reversals and to be more patient on offense,” Hicklin explained. “We weren’t settling in and our turnovers were too high. That was a result of not working the offense. We tried to track every possession to see things like how many times we reversed the ball.
“The data was eye-opening in regards to efficiency, points per possession and turnovers. We saw how much more efficient we are with one, two and three reversals. The turnovers plummeted.
“We wanted to give the players a visual of what we’re telling him and do things to make them efficient. When you can see numbers, it’s more effective. It was a concrete way to cut down turnovers. Here’s why we’re turning the ball over and how to fix it. It was an effective approach to our problem and gave them an opportunity to fix it.”
What’s also been effective is the team’s halfcourt defense and ability to hold teams to one shot attempt.
“When we’re at our best, we’re not giving up second chances,” Hicklin said. “We’ve focused on that the last couple weeks. We didn’t do it as well at the regional level. This week, we did well on the boards and against Monroe defensive rebounding was a key for us. It will be a key this weekend too against bigger teams.”
Lake Mills has also honed in on its opponents’ tendencies, specifically how to make a team beat them without going to their bread-and-butter.
“When you get this deep in the postseason, scouting reports get detailed,” Hicklin said. “Kids get breakdowns of various tendencies of an opponent. We tell them not to wish they did more studying.
“Kids have done a good job of that in the playoffs. Monroe guys were frustrated they had to do things they weren’t used to doing. We took away the number one tendency.”
The L-Cats, who have won 17 of their last 18 games, held Cheesemaker junior guard Carson Leuzinger, a 15-point per game guy, to eight second-half points.
Lake Mills doesn’t rely on a ton of sets out of its motion offense, instead feasting on whatever the defense offers up.
“We don’t talk a lot about sets. We will use one everyone once in a while if we need a bucket,” Hicklin said. “We run a motion offense that starts with a down screen to get the ball entered. Then it’s about reading what the defense does.
“If they’re chasing shooters, it’s a curl. If there’s a ton of help, we’ll go to flares and skip the ball over the top. Understand how we're being defended. It’s kind of tailor-making the offense on the fly. One of the reasons we get better as the game goes on is, we get more comfortable and know actions we need to counter stuff.”
2ND STATE TEAM
This distinguished group joins the 2017 squad as the lone teams in program history to reach a state tournament.
“They played very hard and were a great team. We looked up to them,” senior forward Jaxson Retrum said. “We knew once they went to state that’s what we wanted to do. It’s just crazy we're headed to state in a division higher.”
The ’17 L-Cats lost to Prescott in the D3 semifinals, 74-67.
Stark similarities exist between the two units.
Alex Ranney provided the heroics four years ago with a late 3-pointer from the top of the key for a 3-point victory over Adams-Friendship in the sectional final. That group endured a double-digit loss to Lakeside in early February before reeling off nine straight to reach state. Both groups had weathered upperclassmen leading the charge.
“Our seniors have been key contributors since when they stepped on campus,” Hicklin said. “The 2017 state team graduated our top two scorers (Ranney and Brady Wagner). This group then stepped into some of those roles. After watching that run in eighth grade, they’ve been dreaming of doing those same things. (The seniors) have been the face of Lake Mills for four years.”
The current players won’t have the unforgettable experience of stepping onto the Kohl Center floor in Madison. The WIAA moved the state tournament to split sites, sending Divisions 2, 4 and 5 to La Crosse and the others to Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh.
“It won’t be quite the same as Madison and the Kohl Center, no offense to La Crosse though,” acknowledged Bender, who is one of five finalists for the Wisconsin Sports Network senior defense award. “La Crosse with me going to Platteville next year will be someplace I play so I’ll check out the gym a little bit.
“It’s going to be a crazy experience. We do join the 2017 team and also the girls team, which is fresh off a state championship. They are outstanding with the leadership on that team. Watching them is some of the most fundamentally-sound basketball I’ve seen.
“It’s going to be a ridiculous experience going out and playing for a state title, especially in Division 2. Knowing we have to play teams as good as Monroe. It’s hard to describe right now, it hasn’t really hit me yet. I can ask Alex Ranney how it’s going to feel.”
TALE OF THE TAPE: PEWAUKEE
Facing the Pirates, who beat Wisconsin Lutheran 76-63 in the sectional finals and have won 13 consecutive, will be no small task.
Pewaukee, which is 25-3 and finished second in the final Associated Press D2 poll, scores 76.3 points per game, shooting 47 percent from 3.
“Do your best to take them out of rhythm,” Hicklin said of defensive keys. “Be there on the catch. Do work on 3-point shooters before they get the ball. If you’re doing work after they’ve caught it, it’s too late. Combining that stuff with a little bit of prayer is going to be our best bet.”
Milan Momcilovic, a 6-foot-8 sophomore forward who won Woodland Conference Player of the Year accolades, leads the team with 17.2 points per game while Josh Terrian (14.8 PPG), Ashton Janowski (13 PPG) and Nick Janowski (10.9 PPG) also average double figures.
“There’s nowhere to hide shooting wise,” Hicklin said. “They have plenty of people who can fill it from deep. 47 percent from 3 is ridiculous. Darn good at high school level is approaching 40 percent.
“Up near 47 percent, that opens your eyes. They have good players and a lot of guys who can play point guard with the skillsets they have. When you have that, you have guys creating for each other and going to hole. When you can’t help off shooters that puts pressure on defending the ball. They’re a complete team.”
Pewaukee scored 59 first-half points in its 99-68 victory against Brown Deer in the sectional semis, hitting nine threes before halftime. The team knocked down 18 3s in a regional victory versus Wilmot.
“We’ve had games even as a coach you can’t quite believe the way we’re shooting,” Pewaukee boys basketball coach David Burkemper said. “We have a lot of kids that can shoot. Kids are confident and believe in each other. They make the right pass to get the right guy the right shot. That makes good shooters great shooters.”
Burkemper admitted Sunday he hadn’t had the chance to pour into film on Lake Mills.
“Lake Mills beat St. John’s about a week and a half after we played them,” he said. “I’ve seen their record. They’re a final four team of the state tournament for a reason. We’re ready for a matchup with a very good team, and I’m sure Lake Mills is going to be that.”
The Pirates' only losses are to D1 state qualifiers Kimberly and Wauwatosa East in addition to Brookfield East.
Top-seeded and top-ranked Onalaska faces fourth-seeded and ninth-ranked Appleton Xavier in the first semifinal at 9:05 a.m. The winners then square off at 6:35 p.m. for the championship game.
“The Division 2 field at state is really really strong,” Xavier boys basketball coach Matt Klarner said. “I wouldn't expect anything less. Look at the resume Pewaukee has. That’s as good of a resume as any team in any conference. Look at who they’ve played and beaten. Onalaska is 18-0 and Lake Mills is a team that is playing lights out the last two months.”
The eighth-ranked L-Cats are the smallest Division 2 school by enrollment.
BY THE NUMBERS
Bender, who has played in 98 career games including 75 starts, leads Lake Mills with 18.7 points per game. The University of Wisconsin-Platteville recruit also contributes 7.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.7 steals a contest. Bender has been a double-digit scorer for three seasons, winning Capitol North player of the year this season, and has produced 20-point outings on 12 occasions this season.
Senior guard Drew Stoddard (14.9 PPG) and senior forward Adam Moen (14.5 PPG) form a three-headed scoring monster for the L-Cats. Stoddard has upped his offensive production by more than three points per game, also leading the team in assists per game (4.3) and steals a game (1.8).
“He’s playing the best basketball he ever has,” Hicklin said of Stoddard. “Proud of him for taking coaching. I’ve been harder on him than anyone else on the team because I know what he’s capable of. I hold the point guard position to a high standard. It wasn’t always easy for Drew.
"We see the results now and he’s an important scorer for us. He does things defense isn’t prepared for, causes problems and can get to where they don’t have help. He’s shooting it well right now with an outside threat. That takes pressure off Charlie and Ethan (Foster)."
Moen, a first-team all-conference selection, leads the team with 8.6 rebounds a game, also averaging 3.3 assists, and has upped his scoring four points from the prior two seasons. His athleticism is apparent on the glass, causing the opposition issues defensively inside.
Retrum averages 8.6 points a game along with 6.3 boards, routinely drawing the assignment of the other teams’ most intimidating post presence.
Foster, a junior guard and the team’s other starter, scores 4.7 a game and is a threat from beyond the arc (he connected twice in the sectional final). Senior forward Grant Horkan is the team’s most heavily-used reserve, proving the ability to hit shots from deep along with providing another strong frame capable of guarding multiple spots.
“Ethan Foster and Grant Horkan have been important this week,” Hicklin said. “Grant hit a big 3 in the second half against Wisconsin Dells. Ethan had a couple of big ones in the sectional final and along with Grant combined for nine points in that game.
“Important for us to get production from those spots. Ethan had a big 3 against St. John’s. Grant and Ethan have been ready for these moments when they need to, which is important for our success.”
The senior class has compiled a 78-23 record, including 44-9 the last two years.
“Since they were freshmen, they’ve been extremely skilled,” Hicklin said. “Larry Retrum coached them in the youth level. He sent them to high school with the ability to dribble, pass and shoot.
“Then they learned how to win at a high level and added toughness. The schedules we’ve played over four years have prepared them for this.
“They get tougher and grittier each year. Main differences between now and ninth grade are physicality, toughness and strength. They now have the full package to go with skills they had.”
Lake Mills has been in its share of big spots over the years, and these four-year players have seen high-level competition from a young age.
“With the experience they have, there’s not a lot of situations they encounter where we don’t know what to do or what their teammates are going to do,” Hicklin said. “We handle those situations with poise.
“They played in tournaments with D1 and D2 schools even before high school so when we’re playing up a division, they’re used to that.”
The bond these seniors share is unparalleled.
“There’s no bond quite like it,” Horkan said. “We’re a team and we do everything as a team. Practices are great, it’s a group of friends is what it is. We’re just playing basketball.”
The seniors are setting a high bar for the underclassmen to follow, also providing a textbook example for conduct on and off the floor.
“These are really good kids and kids you like to be around,” Hicklin said. “We have young players looking up to them and you feel good about that. These are good-character kids who are good students and people too.
“They’re smart and interact well together. You can see how into games our bench is. We don’t go deep on the floor, but the guys on the bench help with chemistry. We have a good dynamic this season and that shows when we’re on the court.”
The journey that formally began the first week of December will conclude competing for a gold ball.
“We’re going to enjoy every second of it, I know that,” Retrum said. “No matter what happens, obviously the goal is to win. We are fortunate enough to even play through the pandemic.
“To be bumped up a division and still make it to state, I have no words. I’m at a loss.”
